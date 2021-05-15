James Alan White Dead: Cause of Death Remains Unclear

James Alan White was a missing Dallas, Texas, business executive whose remains were found in a wooded area.

“On May 14, 2021, those remains were positively identified by the Dallas County Medical Examiner as James Alan White. The cause of death is still undetermined,” Dallas police wrote in a news release. The Homicide Unit is involved, however. It’s not clear whether White met with foul play.

“The investigation remains active and ongoing, and the Homicide Unit is asking for anyone with information regarding Mr. White’s case to contact Detective Eric Barnes at (214) 283-4818 or eric.barnes@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 188623-2020,” police wrote.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. White’s Remains Were Found in a Wooded Area Near Paul Quinn College

On May 13, 2021, at approximately 12:30 p.m., “a survey crew working for Paul Quinn College found human remains in a wooded area northwest of the campus and called 911,” Dallas police wrote in a news release.

“Alan is very loving, kind, generous person,” said his brother, Tim White last October, to CBS Local. “He had no reason to up and leave, that’s what is mind-boggling. The short distance between the gym and home, how he could just disappear, that’s the hardest part.”

The case initially came in as a “want to locate” report but then was upgraded to “endangered missing” even before White was found. He was last seen driving a black 2019 Porsche Macan similar, police say.

2. White Was Seen on Surveillance Video Getting Gas

#NEW I’ve obtained new video of Dallas businessman Alan White pumping gas at a Race Trac on Inwood Road at 6 am Thursday, Oct. 22. White was last seen leaving LA fitness off Haskell at 5:38 that day. Now we know he got gas. 15k reward for info leading to his whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/hPUg8HI4pf — Alex Rozier (@RozierReports) November 5, 2020

White was reported missing on the morning of October 22, 2020. His family said he was last seen driving out of “the parking lot of the LA Fitness on Haskell Avenue in the Uptown area of Dallas in a black 2020 Porsche Macan,” according to CBS Local.

A surveillance video is the last known sighting of White. He was seen getting gas at a RaceTrac at 2506 Inwood Road on October 22, wearing a red tank top. His vehicle was later located in south Dallas.

3. White Was Managing Director at a Financial Accounting Firm

White, 55, worked for the financial accounting firm KPMG.

On LinkedIn, under the name J. Alan White, he wrote that he was KPMG’s managing director. “Known as a natural leader, I thrive on being a part of leading-edge initiatives in consulting business development and program management,” White wrote.

He described his duties by writing, “Managing Director in the CIO Advisory practice, focused on Cloud Transformation Services. Engaged with clients in assessment of current cloud and on-premise ecosystem, development of cloud enablement strategies, cloud deployment roadmaps, and implementation approaches for private, public, and hybrid cloud implementations.”

Before that, he worked for Grant Thornton LLP, and IBM, where he was an associate partner in different divisions. He had a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Denison University and was a graduate of Parkersburg South High School.

Dallas Office Managing Partner at KPMB, Kim Kesler, wrote on LinkedIn before White’s body was found, “KPMG is deeply concerned about our friend and colleague, Alan White, who went missing on October 22nd in Dallas. We are working with local authorities and in touch with Alan’s family to provide all the support that we can. We hope Alan will be found safe and well soon and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. If you have any information that may help lead to his whereabouts, please call the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268 or the tip hotline at 800-403-8024.”

4. White Had a Partner of More Than 18 Years, Who Said It was Odd For Him to Be Gone So Long

55-year-old James "Alan" White was last seen leaving LA Fitness on Haskell Avenue in uptown Dallas, Texas on October 22nd @ 6AM; he was supposed to attend a conference call @ 7:30AM but there is no sign he made it home from the gym. Alan was driving a black 2020 Porche Macan w/ pic.twitter.com/cyq90m2Olz — Missing Persons Planet (@Home4theMissing) October 29, 2020

According to WFAA-TV, both White’s mother and his partner of 18 years were desperate to find him.

“I’m not going to give up hope at all. Until they tell me that he’s gone,” his mother Maralu Craven said to the television station. “Somebody has to know something.”

Rusty Jenkins, his partner, told the television station, “When he wasn’t home at 6:15, I thought it was odd. When he wasn’t home at 6:30, I knew something was wrong. When he wasn’t home by 6:45, I was panicking.”

“I got in the car at 7, drove the route back and forth trying to find him. Trying to find evidence of a wreck somewhere. I was calling the hospitals trying to find out if there was an unidentified John Doe in any of the hospitals, because I didn’t know if he had his ID with him or not,” he continued.

His mother told WFAA, “I never thought at 82 years old that I’d be going to the police station for a son that never caused any trouble at all. I’ve got so many prayer warriors. And if it wasn’t for my faith in God, I’d lose it right now.”

5. There Is a Major Reward in White’s Death

According to Dallas police, “A private fund is offering a $20,000 reward for information regarding Mr. James Alan White’s case.”

In addition, police say, “Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for a felony offense. Call Crime Stoppers at: (214)373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”

