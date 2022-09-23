Jeffrey Dahmer Apartment Now: Oxford Apartments Location

Jeffrey Dahmer’s apartment building in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, features prominently in the new Netflix series about his life.

Dahmer, a serial killer and cannibal, had an apartment of literal horrors – including painted skulls, filleted body parts in a freezer, a barrel with liquified remains, and a head in his refrigerator. Those details come from newspaper articles from the time accessed via Newspapers.com and trial testimony.

The apartment building no longer exists. It was torn down after Dahmer’s arrest. On Twitter, many people were amazed that Dahmer was able to kill so many people in a crowded apartment complex without being caught for so long.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dahmer Lived in Apartment 213

According to Cinemaholic, Dahmer moved into the apartment building at 924 N. 25th St. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in May 1990.

He was in apartment 213. The building had 49 one bedroom apartments, all occupied, according to Cinemaholic.

The apartments were located off downtown Milwaukee in an area with a large number of Black residents.

Dahmer killed 12 of his victims in this apartment, according to Cinemaholic.

The site Morbid Tourism explains, “The site is located in Milwaukee on N. 25th Street, just south of W. State St. The grassy lot is located directly next to the Cantona Court Apartments and has a black rot-iron fence surrounding it to keep the public at bay.” See a photo of the building here.

Dahmer’s Neighbors in the Apartment Building Repeatedly Complained About the Stench

According to a 1992 article in the Wisconsin State Journal, accessed via Newspapers.com, the manager of the Oxford Apartments was Sopa Princewell.

Princewell testified that he received complaints about “foul odors coming from Dahmer’s apartment.”

He went inside the apartment three times to discuss the complaints and Dahmer blamed the odor on a broken freezer and dead fish.

He was told he was going to be evicted but was arrested before that could happen, the newspaper reported.

A 1992 article in the Appleton Post Crescent reported that most of Dahmer’s former neighbors left the apartment building after his arrest.

“Sometimes I have dreams I’m still living across the hall from him and he’s over there chopping and drilling,” John Batchelor, then 25, a former resident said in that Associated Press article.

Only three people did not move.

That article said police found “bleached skulls and severed heads” in Dahmer’s “well-kept one-bedroom apartment.”

In that article Princewell said the apartment complex tried to get new tenants for a time but people were too afraid to live there.

When Dahmer was there, the stench from his apartment was so strong that people held their noses when walking past his door, according to that story.

The Oxford Apartments Were Razed in 1992

The apartment building was torn down.

In 1997, the Associated Press reported that tourists were “drawn to the site,” but it was a vacant lot with overgrown weeds surrounded by a chain-link fence.

Attempts to develop it didn’t work.

The building was demolished.

That article says the building because a “terrible, terrible tourist attraction,” according to a woman who helped try to develop the property.

A woman who lived next door described the building as being “truly a circus” the first year.

A group called Campus Circle razed Oxford Apartments in 1992.

“It has become a symbol of anger, pain, violence and death. It needs to be replaced with a sign of our commitment to support the healing process and to work together as a community of people who care.”

