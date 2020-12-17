Instagram Influencer, Swimsuit Model Joselyn Cano Dies After Plastic Surgery

Joselyn Cano, a social media influencer and swimsuit model, has reportedly died after botched plastic surgery, according to The New York Post and video posted to YouTube from the funeral home.

The Post notes that Cano’s family hasn’t confirmed her death, but there’s video on YouTube that’s from her visitation. That video says that friends and family were gathering at the Grimes-Akes Family Funeral Home on December 16, 2020 to celebrate the life of Joselyn Cano. That funeral home is located in Riverside, California. The sad news of Cano’s death was also confirmed by another model, Lira Mercer, who wrote on Twitter, “Omg Joselyn Cano died in Colombia getting surgery…that’s wild.” She added, “She looked so good already wow prayers for her family she was so sweet 😢.”

“Joselyn entered this life on Wednesday, March 14, 1990. She entered into Eternal Life on Monday, December 07, 2020. Joselyn’s visitation will held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm,” the video, posted by the funeral home’s YouTube channel, reads. She was 30 years old. Cano had 12.9 million followers on Instagram. She lived in Newport Beach, California. The woman who answered the phone at the funeral home said the “family used our chapel,” but that a different funeral home handled Cano’s body. The woman did not have the name of that funeral home.

The Visitation Live Stream Included Videos & Photos of Cano

The video shows a white casket with the name “Joselyn” inside a floral heart. A priest spoke in Spanish as pictures of Joselyn, who also had a swimwear line, flashed on a television screen behind him. The Sun reported that Cano died on December 7, 2020.

It was an open casket. Grieving loved ones spoke about Joselyn during the visitation. The video said it was a ”live visitation and chapel blessing.” The video also shows grieving loved ones pausing before Joselyn’s open casket. Next to it, stood a large photo of the model in a swimsuit on a beach.

The YouTube video filled with a variety of comments. “Influencers need to normalize normal bodies a lot of young girls look up to them without knowing the risks of going through procedures. Joselyn was already beautiful🥺❤️ Poor thing got caught up with surgeries. Rip and may god give her family strength,” wrote one person.

“RIP Joselyn. Gone too soon. She was already perfect. Why the need for more surgery?” wrote another. “May you Rest In Peace Beautiful,” said another fan.

She also had a growing presence on the OnlyFans site.

Cano Filled Her Instagram Page With Glamour Shots

The swimwear designer traveled to Colombia for a Brazilian butt lift earlier in December, The Post reported.

On Instagram, Cano showcased a luxurious life, focusing on swimsuit shots. “This year I want to start doing a lot more traveling. What are you top favorite places that you recommend?” she wrote with one picture.

On December 7, she wrote, “Good morning 💕 wishing everyone an amazing day.” In November, she wrote, “Very blessed and always grateful ❤️.” She added, “Wild night 😜 for those of you on my OF you have some very good surprises coming up soon.”

She also wrote, “When you don’t rely on anyone to make you happy, it’s a whole new level of freedom 🙃” In March, she wrote, “Hope everyone is staying safe in light of the current situation with the coronavirus. Can’t believe this has gotten so out of hand. What are your thoughts about covid19?” In April, she wrote, “There’s no time to be bored in a world as beautiful as this 🌎”

