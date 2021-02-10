Kasia Lenhardt Dead: Model Ex-Girlfriend of Prominent Soccer Star Dies at 25

Kasia Lenhardt is the model ex-girlfriend of world-famous German soccer star Jérôme Boateng. She has died suddenly at the age of 25.

That news came from Bild, a German-language publication. Bild reported that Lenhardt died on February 9, 2021, leaving behind a son. She was famous in Germany for participating in “Germany’s Next Top Model,” a television program hosted by supermodel Heidi Klum. According to Bild, Lenhardt placed fourth in the show’s seventh season.

Although the cause of death was not formally announced, police in Berlin, Germany, said Lenhardt died on “suspicion of suicide.”

Lenhardt’s last Instagram post came around the time she and Boateng broke up in an ugly end to their relationship. “Now is where you draw the line. Enough,” she said, echoing comments the soccer star made when he revealed they were no longer dating.

Another model Sara Kulka wrote in a tribute on Instagram, “I hope the truth comes out. I know how much you wished it would.”

Berlin Police Say Lenhardt’s ‘Lifeless’ Body Was Found in Her Home

“Yesterday at around 8.30 p.m. the police in Charlottenburg were on suspicion of suicide. A lifeless person was found in the home. There are no indications of third-party fault,” Bild quoted Berlin police as saying.

The Sun, a British publication, also reported that police are not considering the death to be “suspicious.”

Daily Mail reported that she was found dead at “a luxury apartment thought to belong to Boateng in Berlin’s upmarket Charlottenborg neighborhood.”

A friend told Daily Mail, “She died a week after Jerome gave an interview in which he said their relationship was over. He said some really nasty things about Kasia. She was very upset by it.”

Lenhardt & Boateng Only Recently Broke Up & It Got Ugly

According to Bild, Boateng, 32, and Lenhardt announced they had broken up only on February 2. According to the Sun, that announcement came after Boeten, a defender for Bayern Munich, said he was calling it quits with Lenhardt after dating her for a little over a year.

Last month, she crashed his Mini, although it’s not clear whether that played a role in the split.

At the time of the split, Boateng said he needed to “draw a line” and “apologize to everyone I’ve hurt,” including his ex-girlfriend Rebecca, with whom he has children.

Lenhardt then told the public she was the one who pulled the plug, citing his “lies and constant infidelity,” according to the Sun.

Daily Mail reported that Boateng accused Kasia “of sabotaging his relationship with ex-girlfriend Rebecca and his family before they started dating, and of blackmailing him into staying with her.” She in tern called him the “devil.”

Bild called it a “separation mud battle.”

Lenhardt Filled Her Instagram Page With Modeling Shots

Lenhardt’s Instagram page is filled with glamorous modeling shots. She occasionally filled the captions with philosophical comments, once writing, “Don’t worry about get anything. You already have. And you are naturally giving by just being.”

She also wrote, “Painting is soul food.” She wrote in another post, “People are unhappy because they don’t know that they are happy 🤫”

Some of her posts are in German and Polish. Some of her pictures show her with her young son. Tragically, according to Daily Mail, she died on her son’s 6th birthday.

