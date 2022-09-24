Kennywood Shooting: Active Shooter Reported at Pittsburgh Amusement Park

A shooting was reported at Kennywood, an amusement park near Pittsburgh, at about 11 p.m. today, Saturday, September 24, 2022. Initial reports from police said they received a call for an active shooter firing shots inside the park. There was no immediate word on deaths or injuries, and police did not immediately confirm whether anyone was shot.

WPXI described the reported incident as a “mass casualty incident,” but said there was not confirmation on injuries. KDKA reported police and EMS were called to the park.

Pittsburgh Public Safety wrote a brief statement on Twitter saying Pittsburgh Police were on the scene at Kennywood responding to a shots fired call.

“At this time @PghPolice are assisting with the reports of shots fired at Kennywood,” Pittsburgh Public Safety wrote on Twitter.

WPXI’s Talia Kirkland shared video from the scene, which showed a heavy police presence and officers directing traffic outside the park. She said on the video police were clearing the amusement park, and families were reuniting with each other outside. Kirkland said she spoke to someone who told her he was inside the park and heard possible gunfire, then ran.

“Police and EMS units have swarmed Kennywood Park in West Mifflin after reports of shots fired inside the park, according to law enforcement sources. ‘A mass casualty incident’ has been declared,'” she wrote on Twitter.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Local News Anchor Was Picking Up Her Son at Kennywood When She Heard Gunshots & Saw People Running

There is still a large police presence here at #KennywoodPark as emergency crews and police work to get the parking lot cleared and children reunited with parents. pic.twitter.com/YJFDTnyLY8 — Talia Kirkland (@talia_kirkland) September 25, 2022

A news anchor for WPXI in Pittsburgh said she was picking up her son at Kennywood Park when she heard two gunshots.

About one hour after the report of an active shooter, she wrote that emergency crews were working to reunite parents and children.

“There is still a large police presence here at #KennywoodPark as emergency crews and police work to get the parking lot cleared and children reunited with parents,” she wrote on Twitter.

Tonight was the opening night of the Phantom Fall Fest at the amusement park, according to the Kennywood website.

This is a breaking news post and will be updated as more information becomes available.

