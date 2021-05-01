Kentucky Derby Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The 147th annual running of the Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 1 at Churchill Downs.

The 2021 Kentucky Derby starts at 6:57 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC (coverage of the undercard races will be on NBCSN starting at Noon ET and NBC starting at 2:30 p.m. ET).

But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Kentucky Derby online for free:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets), NBC Sports Network and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2021 Kentucky Derby live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC (live in most markets) and NBC Sports Network are included in every package, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the 2021 Kentucky Derby live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” channel bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get $10 off your first month and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2021 Kentucky Derby live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets), NBC Sports Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2021 Kentucky Derby live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Kentucky Derby 2021 Preview

The Derby is back to being held the first Saturday of May after an unconventional 2020 changed things up a bit. Authentic won in last year’s race, which was held in early September for the first time after being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Known Agenda, winner of the Florida Derby, is one of the top contenders to beat favorite Essential Quality. Trainer Todd Pletcher wasn’t entirely happy about Agenda drawing the outside spot, particularly after the horse won the Florida Derby after racing on the inside.

“He got into the first turn and down the backside, and he was able to advance and improve his position in there and show that he can handle being inside,” Pletcher said about Agenda, per the Courier Journal. “He didn’t do that so much as a 2-year-old in the Remsen before we put blinkers on him. But it’s just not an ideal post to start.”

Another horse with decent odds to upset Essential Quality is Hot Rod Charlie, who drew the No. 9 post. “We decided we were going to give it a pump no matter what post we drew, but we’re delighted with the nine,” trainer Doug O’Neill said. “It’s a real good post. And the way they load this field, it means we won’t be standing in the gate very long. They’ll put us in, then one other and we’re gone.”

The favorite, Essential Quality, will be first gray horse to be favored in the Derby in 25 years. Trained by Brad Cox, the colt is a 2-1 favorite to win. “I think it’ll be a good spot,” Cox said heading into the race. “He’s got good tactical speed that he’ll be able to get into a good position from there.”

Here’s a look at the competing horses in the race, in position order, along with jockeys and odds for each:

1. Known Agenda (Irad Ortiz Jr.), 6-1

2. Like the King (Drayden Van Dyke), 50-1

3. Brooklyn Strong (Umberto Rispoli), 50-1

4. Keepmeinmind (David Cohen), 50-1

5. Sainthood (Corey Lanerie), 50-1

6. O Besos (Marcelino Pedroza), 20-1

7. Mandaloun (Florent Geroux), 15-1

8. Medina Spirit (John Velazquez), 15-1

9. Hot Rod Charlie (Flavien Prat), 8-1

10. Midnight Bourbon (Mike Smith), 20-1

11. Dynamic One (Jose Ortiz), 20-1

12. Helium (Julien Leparoux), 50-1

13. Hidden Stash (Rafael Bejarano), 50-1

14. Essential Quality (Luis Saez), 2-1

15. Rock Your World (Joel Rosario), 5-1

16. King Fury (Brian Hernandez Jr.), 20-1

17. Highly Motivated (Javier Castellano), 10-1

18. Super Stock (Ricardo Santana Jr.), 30-1

19. Soup and Sandwich (Tyler Gaffalione), 30-1

20. Bourbonic (Kendrick Carmouche), 30-1

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.