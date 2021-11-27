How to Watch Kentucky vs Louisville Football Live Stream Online 2021

Kentucky and Louisville resume their rivalry with the Governor’s Cup on the line Saturday at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Kentucky vs Louisville online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Kentucky vs Louisville live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

ESPN2 is included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ESPN2, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Kentucky vs Louisville live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN2 is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Kentucky vs Louisville live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Kentucky vs Louisville live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Kentucky vs Louisville live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Kentucky vs Louisville Preview

After a year off, Kentucky and Louisville are eager to get their rivalry series back on track with the Governor’s Cup on the line. The last matchup saw Kentucky rout 45-13 Louisville.

“We’re just trying to get that payback for 2019,” said Cardinals senior linebacker C.J. Avery. “That was the last chance we got to play them, and we’re just ready to get out there and play.”

For Kentucky, the key will be slowing down Louisville dual-threat quarterback Malik Cunningham. The Lousiville QB has shown shades of Lamar Jackson, throwing for over 2,500 yards and 18 touchdowns, while racking up 933 yards and 18 touchdowns rushing.

“He’s a special talent. There’s been a pretty marked jump since the last time we saw him,” Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White said. “There’s a confidence level that he’s playing with all season. Arguably the most talented offensive weapon we’ve seen all season. To say it’s a huge challenge is a bit of an understatement.

“Everybody thinks about just him and his legs. He’s smooth and he can run there but what he’s done in the pocket this year, he’s got 18 touchdown passes, 18 rushing touchdowns, 36 total touchdowns is pretty remarkable. To say it’s a huge challenge is a little bit of an understatement.”

Kentucky has recovered since dropping three straight games, knocking off Vanderbilt and, most recently, New Mexico State 56-16.

“It’s important. I don’t think it’s end-all be-all, but I think it’s important,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. “For us, it’s a matter of … We have so many things to play for. Not only is it a rivalry game, it is what it is. A rivalry game, it is what it is. You have to address it and understand it and be prepared for it but for us there’s so many other things that are equally as important, every game we play. I believe it’s only been five teams since 1949 that have won nine games or more.

Louisville is a 3-point home favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 57.5 points. The total has gone over in four of Kentucky’s last six games. Louisville is 1-5 against the spread in the last six games when playing at home against Kentucky.