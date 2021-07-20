Mark Bezos, Jeff Bezos’s Brother: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Mark Bezos is the brother of billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and he accompanied him to space on July 20, 2021.

He was one of the four passengers who went on a ride into space on Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin rocket. Jeff Bezos has called Mark his “best friend.”

“Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space,” Jeff Bezos said in an Instagram post. “On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend.”

What is Mark Bezos’s age? 53, five years younger than Jeff.

Here’s what you need to know about Jeff Bezos’s brother:

1. Mark Bezos Helps Market Blue Origin & Works as a Local Fire Department Captain





Play



Mark Bezos: A life lesson from a volunteer firefighter ted.com Volunteer firefighter Mark Bezos tells a story of an act of heroism that didn't go quite as expected — but that taught him a big lesson: Don't wait to be a hero. TEDTalks is a daily video podcast of the best talks and performances from the TED Conference, where the world's leading thinkers and… 2011-03-16T16:11:21Z

Mark Bezos does marketing for Blue Origin, his brother’s space exploration company.

“Mark’s most recent challenge has been developing the go-to-market communications for Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’ revolutionary effort to make commercial space travel an everyday experience,” his company says.

“Beyond Mark’s work in marketing, he serves as Captain of his local volunteer fire department. Based on lessons from that experience, Mark delivered a TED Talk which became a viral hit with nearly 1,500,000 views and a rebroadcast on National Public Radio. Mark’s vision and skills strengthen Venly’s ability to help small & local businesses to grow during good times and to rally their community when emergencies hit.”

Of being a firefighter, Mark said, according to WagMag, “Not every day is going to offer us a chance to save somebody’s life, but every day offers us an opportunity to affect one. So get in the game. Save the shoes.”

2. Mark Bezos Helped Establish Robin Hood ‘as a Role Model for Impact Investing’





Play



Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and brother Mark give a rare interview about growing up and secrets to success In this first-of-its-kind conversation, the Bezos brothers discuss their early influences, habits for success, and predictions for the future. Interested in attending Summit events? Apply at summit.co/apply Connect with Summit: summit.co instagram.com/summit fb.com/summit 2017-11-14T17:37:20Z

Bezos works as “a founding partner and marketing strategy lead at Venly, a social media training company.

According to his bio on that company’s website, Mark Bezos’ role at Venly “builds on his experience in pioneering brand development and social enterprise. As Senior Vice President of Communications and Events for the Robin Hood Foundation, he helped establish Robin Hood as a role model for impact investing”

What is that?

“Robin Hood established a unique approach to strengthening the economic health of all New Yorkers by measuring the new value to recipients created by each dollar invested by Robin Hood,” the bio says.

“From the Mayor of New York to the Harvard Business School, Robin Hood’s spectacular growth has been heralded as a benchmark for constructive, non-partisan, community change. Each year, Mark helped rejuvenate Robin Hood’s efforts by rallying New Yorkers behind the Foundation’s programs with the help of leading performers from Beyoncé to Bruno Mars.”

Venly is located in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

3. Bezos Created an Internet Startup Advertising Firm

In 2000, Mark Bezos described to AdWeek how he and a friend “were pulling all nighters” for a personal computer brand back in 1996. According to Fast Company, he has a degree from Texas Christian University.

It was called Digital Equipment Corp.

“It was like the scene from Pulp Fiction,” Bezos recalled to AdWeek. “An adrenaline shot to the heart was needed for Digital.”

He later started a new marketing agency with the same friend, calling it the Bezos/Nathanson Marketing Group. It was created to handle advertising for Internet startups. Before forming his own agency, Mark Bezos was “a partner and director of integration at Renegade Marketing Group, a New York division of Dentsu,” according to AdWeek.

According to his Venly bio, “Mark started his career at the storied Madison Avenue advertising firm, DDB, before becoming CEO of Bezos-Nathanson, the ad agency he co-founded with DDB’s Chief Creative Officer. Bezos-Nathanson created campaigns for brand name corporations and public enterprises from Dom Perignon to Ramada Hotels to the New York City Economic Development Corp.”

4. The Bezos Brothers Also Have a Sister & Their Parents Run the Family Foundation

Mark is Jeff’s younger brother. The brothers also have a sister named Christina.

The parents of the Bezos brothers are Jackie and Mike Bezos, who now run the family’s foundation. However, Jeff’s biological father is named Ted Jorgenson. His mother was a teenager when she gave birth to him, according to Yahoo.

“Mike created the Bezos Family Foundation with his wife Jackie in 2000. Prior to that, his professional career spanned more than 32 years with Exxon Mobil in various engineering and managerial positions in the US and overseas,” the foundation’s website says.

“A native of Cuba, Mike immigrated to the United States as a teen and worked his way through the University of Albuquerque, where he completed his undergraduate degree.”

“Your education is always yours,” Mike is quoted as saying. “Once you have it, it cannot be taken away.” Mike is on the board of the Aspen Institute and National Constitution Center. Outside of his role at the Foundation, Mike enjoys spending time with his family, particularly his 11 grandchildren.

Growing up, Jeff and Mark spent time on their parents’ cattle ranch, he revealed in an interview you can see on YouTube.

5. Mark Is Married to Wife Lisa

According to WagMag, Mark Bezos revealed some of his bio in a TED Talk. He lived in New York City for a time meeting his wife Lisa there. She was raised in Scarsdale, in Westchester County. They have four children together.

He was raised in Texas and “bounced around a lot in his childhood as his father worked in the oil industry. He graduated high school in Norway.”

It’s Scarsdale where he’s on the Fire Department. He’s also “president of the Scarsdale Schools Education Foundation, which raises money to help supplement the Scarsdale School District budget,” says WagMag.

He recently sold his home for $11 million.

READ NEXT: Read About Abigail Elphick, the “Victoria’s Secret Karen.”