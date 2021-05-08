Maryland vs Johns Hopkins Lacrosse Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The undefeated, top-ranked Maryland Terrapins face-off with the sixth-seeded John Hopkins Blue Jays in the men’s lacrosse Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday in University Park, Pennsylvania.

Maryland vs Johns Hopkins Preview

The top-ranked Maryland Terrapins (11-0) will look to remain undefeated when they take on the sixth-seeded John Hopkins Blue Jays (4-8) in Saturday’s men’s lacrosse Big Ten title game.

The Terrapins, the lone remaining undefeated team in the country, got by the fifth-seeded Michigan Wolverines, 16-8, in the Big Ten semifinals on Thursday.

Maryland was led by senior Jared Bernhardt, who scored a career-best 8 goals along with two assists, for a total tally of 10 points in the win over Michigan. The 8 goals and 10 points recorded in a single game were both Big Ten Tournament records. Bernhardt, who is the favorite to win this season’s Tewaaraton Award (given to the most outstanding college lacrosse player) became Maryland’s all-time leader in points (263), surpassing Matt Rambo’s high mark of 257. The senior attacker comes into Saturday’s game one goal shy of Mark Douglas’ school record of 51 in a single season set in 1991.

Maryland fell behind 2-0 on Thursday but responded with runs of 6-0 and 5-0 to distance themselves from Michigan. The 16 goals tied a Maryland school record in the Big Ten Tournament.

Senior Logan Wisnauskas had a career-best four assists and has now tallied a point in 53 consecutive games – the third-longest streak in the country.

Maryland will be playing for its third Big Ten Tournament title, having won the conference tourney in 2016 and 2017.

Johns Hopkins will be making their third consecutive appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game (beat Maryland in 2018, lost to Penn State in overtime in 2019).

The Blue Jays stunned the second-seeded and sixth-ranked Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 12-10, in the Big Ten semifinals on Thursday.

Johns Hopkins was led by freshman Johnathan Peshko, who scored a career-high four goals in the upset win. Junior Garrett Degnon tallied his fourth hat trick of the season and junior Matt Narewski won a career-best 18 faceoffs.

Blue Jays sophomore goalie Tim Marcille had 12 saves, including five in the fourth quarter. Johns Hopkins held the high-powered Rutgers offense scoreless for a stretch of just under 20 minutes on Thursday.

The Blue Jays and Terrapins will be facing each other for the third straight time in the Big Ten Tournament. Johns Hopkins beat Maryland in their previous two tournament matchups – 13-10 in the 2018 final and 12-7 in the 2019 semifinals.

