Mike Pompeo Weight Loss & Diet: Before & After Photos

Mike Pompeo, the former Secretary of the State in the Donald Trump administration, unveiled a dramatic 90-pound weight loss that left him looking almost unrecognizable.

You can see before-and-after photos throughout this article. Pompeo told The New York Post that he lost 90 pounds in six months time. He also explained the diet and workout regime he used to do it, which you can learn about later in this article.

People congratulated Pompeo on the major weight loss.

Here’s a video that Pompeo posted on his Facebook page on January 7, 2022, showing his weight loss.

Here Are Photos of Pompeo After His Weight Loss

Pompeo told The Post that he decided to lose weight in June 2021, when he almost hit 300 pounds. He told his wife, Susan, “Today is the day.”

He attributed exercise to his weight loss, in part, according to The Post. “I started exercising, not every day, but nearly every day, and eating right and the weight just started to come off,” he said to the news outlet.

Pompeo told The Post that he bought dumbbells and an elliptical machine for his home and “tried to get down there five, six times a week and stay at it for a half-hour or so. And that was nothing scientific. There was no trainer, there was no dietician. It was just me.”

What does he eat? Pompeo told The Post that he simply tried to eat more healthy foods. For example, his family loves going to IHOP, but now he gets egg whites and turkey bacon.

While everyone else is eating pasta and bread, he’s eating salad, he said. He is trying to stay away from sugary desserts and carbs, according to The Post.

Here Are Photos of Pompeo Before His Weight Loss

Pompeo is regarded as politically ambitious, and the UK Times reported that his weight loss is fueling speculation that he might be gearing up for a presidential run in 2024.

On Facebook in January 2022, Pompeo has been critical of President Joe Biden, writing in January 2022: “Tomorrow’s arguments before SCOTUS are critical, and I pray they do what is right and reject President Biden’s unconstitutional mandate.”

He also recently wrote, “The way our Administration was proceeding with the Afghanistan withdrawal would have protected American interests and helped prevent the tragedy unfolding there today. The Biden Administration tore up the plans we left in place.”

Pompeo, an Army veteran, is also the former director of the CIA.

