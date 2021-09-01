Mount Tabor High School Active Shooter Reports in Winston-Salem

There were reports of an active shooter at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The campus is now secure.

According to Journal Now, there may be “two student shootings.”

Winston-Salem police wrote on Twitter, “Mount Tabor High School is on lockdown. There has been a shooting on school property. We and the WSPD have secured the campus and are doing everything possible to keep students safe. We are actively investigating what happened and will share confirmed information when available.”

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department wrote on Facebook, “Mount Tabor High School is on lockdown. There has been a shooting on school property. We and the WSPD have secured the campus and are doing everything possible to keep students safe. We are actively investigating what happened and will share confirmed information as appropriate.”

Information is preliminary, and it could change, as is common in fast-breaking active shooter situations. Local media reported a large law enforcement response to the scene. See live video here.

Here’s what you need to know:

Parents Were Asked Not to Respond to Mt. Tabor High School by Police

BREAKING: We do not have any details confirmed. Police and other first responders are on Petree Road, at Mount Tabor High School. We have seen police, an ambulance, sheriff deputies and fire department. Parents are here, too.

“Parents, do not respond to Mt. Tabor High School. We will post pick up locations as soon as possible,” Winston-Salem police wrote on Twitter. The Sheriff’s Department wrote, “UPDATE: They are transporting all students to the Robinhood Family YMCA. Parents can report there to be reunited with their children. Reunification will take some time as students are being transported in stages.”

The school had yet to post any information on its website or Twitter page. The active shooter reports broke out just before 1 p.m. on the east coast.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the number of people shot or anything about a suspect.

Frantic Parents Weighed in on Social Media

Here are some of the comments from frantic parents on Facebook:

“Shooting at Mount Tabor high school. My kids are hiding out. There are ton of cops headed that way now.”

“There’s shooting going on at my Grandchildren’s School. Mount Tabor high school!!!”

“Check on y’all people. Shooting at Mount Tabor high school. 3 students have been shot.” (Note: Authorities have not confirmed the number of victims, if any.)

“OMG!!! THERE WAS JUST A SHOOTING AT MOUNT TABOR HIGH!! STUDENT SHOT ANOTHER STUDENT!!! CHECK ON YOUR KIDS!! MINE JUST CALLED HE’S OK.” (Note: Authorities have not confirmed a suspect or motive.)

This post is being updated as more information is learned about the active shooter reports.