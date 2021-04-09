Why Did Prince Philip Never Become King?

Prince Philip has died at the age of 99. Buckingham Palace confirmed that Philip died “peacefully” on Friday, April 9, 2021.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle,” read a tweet from Buckingham Palace’s official Twitter account.

Philip married Queen Elizabeth on November 20, 1947, however he did not become king of England. Instead, Philip became prince consort.

Prince Consort is defined as “the husband of a reigning female sovereign who is himself a prince.” In regard to the British monarchy, the Prince Consort does not rule, nor does he ever become king.

If in the event Queen Elizabeth died before Prince Philip, their son, Prince Charles would have become king. Charles is next in line to the throne.

Here’s what you need to know:

Britain’s Line of Succession Is Gender-Based

The line of succession to the British thrown is gender-based.

According to Heart UK, “The parliamentary law means that when someone marries a King or Queen, they become known as a ‘consort’. However, the titles change depending on gender. For women that marry a King, for example, they become known as the Queen consort,” the site reports, adding “when a man marries a Queen, they become a prince consort.

And Philip isn’t alone. The husbands of both Queen Anne and Queen Victoria were also given the title of prince consort.

As Reader Digest points out, this is why Princess Eugenie’s husband, Jack Brooksbank, wasn’t given a royal title — he didn’t become a prince — when he married her in 2018.

Philip was the “longest-serving royal consort in British history,” according to BBC News.

How Did Prince Philip Become the Duke of Edinburgh?

Before he wed Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip was given dukedom by her father, King George VI. After the two were married, King George VI gave Philip the title His Royal Highness (HRH), according to Express UK.

Ten years later, Queen Elizabeth gave Prince Philip an additional title, making him a Prince of the United Kingdom. In 1957, Philip became The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, according to Express UK.

The royal titles are bestowed upon members of the royal family by the head of the monarchy. For example, when Prince William and Kate Middleton got married, Queen Elizabeth made them the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. When William’s father, Prince Charles, becomes king, William and Kate will take over as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The Princess of Wales title was held by William’s mother, Princess Diana, but not by Camilla Parker Bowles. It was her choice to forgo the title, out of respect to Diana, according to Town and Country. Because of this decision, Camilla will not be given the title of queen consort. Instead, she will become princess consort, according to Cornwall Live.

William and Kate will become the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall at that time.

