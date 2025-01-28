Red Sox Finally Sign Free Agent Infielder (No. Not That One.)

The Boston Red Sox have finally agreed to a contract with a free agent infielder, just not the one everyone has been anticipating. While future free agent star infielder Alex Bregman remains unsigned, Boston agreed to terms with 28-year-old Abraham Toro on a minor league contract Tuesday according to MLB Trade Rumors.

The switch-hitting Toro has had paltry numbers (.220/.285/.353) in 334 career at-bats. His presence in camp will only add to the team’s giant question mark at second base, although Toro has also spent time at first base, shortstop and in the outfield in stints with Houston, Seattle, Milwaukee, and Oakland.

In 2019, Toro ranked No. 6 on the Astros’ top 30 prospects list by MLB Pipeline, lauded for his strong switch-hitting ability, advanced plate discipline, and versatility as a defender. But he has never proven himself as an everyday player in the Major Leagues.

In 94 games in the games with the A’s in 2024, Toro hit.240/.293/.350/.643 with six home runs.

Toro’s addition adds to the team’s current second base options that include David Hamilton, Romy Gonzalez, and Vaughn Grissom. The team’s contract talks with Alex Bregman remain at a stalemate, thanks to the team’s refusal to offer the star infielder a contract lengthier than four years.

Boston’s hesitancy to offer serious money and contract tenure to star free agents is part of a five-year long spending slash that has club mired in a three-year postseason drought.