River Plate vs Boca Juniors Live Stream: How to Watch in US

River Plate and Boca Juniors will lock horns again in the greatest sporting rivalry in the world. The match will take place at the Estadio Monumental in the neighborhood of Núñez in Buenos Aires on Sunday.

In the US, the match (4 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on TyC Sports, and it will also stream on Paramount+.

Here’s a full rundown of all the ways you can watch a live stream of River Plate vs Boca Juniors if you’re in the US:

River Plate vs Boca Juniors Preview

This weekend will be special in Argentine football as it will be the first time in 18 months that fans will be allowed officially in stadium in that country. It also helps out that both teams are coming into this encounter with a great form as River are unbeaten in eight and find themselves two points from the top of the table.

River are looking to win against their nemesis for the first time since the 2019 Copa Libertadores semifinals. That same tie also marks the last time that Boca beat them as the last four encounters ended up in draws.

The one caveat was that in two of them, they went to penalties and it was Boca that came out on top.

The big speculation is right now in the attack for coach Marcelo Gallardo. On defense, the team is basically set. Paraguayan international David Martínez is basically out after he has not been able to recover from this quad injury.

This will bring in his fellow national team teammate, Robert Rojas into the starting lineup. If there is a bit of good news, it’s that attacker Matías Suárez seems fully recovered and all signs point to having him in the starting XI.

The biggest doubt right now is whether he will use highly coveted off-season signing Braian Romero or midfielder Benjamin Rollheiser, who was being used on a more constant basis in the past few weeks.

Boca also find themselves in great form. In a span of weeks, the Xeneizes went from being third from the bottom of the table to being in the top six of the league.

There is a possibility that Colombian International Norman Campuzano will be the deep-lying midfielder that is of the confidence of coach Sebastián Battaglia.

There will also be a doubt as to whether Battaglia will also start Rodrigo Montes or have Cristián Medina or even Alan Varela in the mix. The inclusion of these two would mean a 4-4-2 but with certain tweaks as it would mean that Edwin Cardona might or might not be available.

River Plate probable XI: Franco Armani; Milton Casco, Robert Rojas, Paulo Díaz, Fabrizio Angileri; Jorge Carrascal, Enzo Pérez, Nico De la Cruz; Julián Álvarez, Braian Romero, Matías Suárez

Boca Juniors probable XI: Diego Rossi, Luis Advíncula, Carlos Izquierdoz, Marcos Rojo, Frank Fabra; Rodrigo Montes, Jorman Campuzano, Agustín Almendra, Edwin Cardona; Cristián Pavón, Nicolás Orsini

Head to Head: Previous Matches: 255 River Plate Wins: 83 (312 goals) Boca Juniors Wins: 89 (355 goals) Draws: 83