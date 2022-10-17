Salty Ice Cream TikTok Scooper: Meaning, Definition

Every now and then something trends on TikTok, and people end up thinking later, “I really did not need to know that.” And so it is with the “salty ice cream” or “salty ice cream scooper” TikTok trend. The meaning is not for the squeamish.

The trend has people searching for the definition. What does the “salty ice cream” scooper Tiktok trend mean? Be forewarned: The definition is not for the faint of heart. It’s only for mature audiences. If that fits you, keep reading. If it doesn’t, you might want to stop.

In the TikTok trend, users record themselves before they Googled the meaning of “salty ice cream” and afterwards. Many appear shocked or revolted.

Here’s what you need to know:

The term Salty Ice Cream Scooper Relates to Sperm

The Urban Dictionary has an entry for “salty ice cream scooper.”

“Any man or woman who consumes sperm left over for more than 2 days. Usually the sperm comes in flavors due to the donors taking sperm flavor tablets,” the dictionary describes the term’s meaning.

“Luke totally is a Salty Ice Cream Scooper. He only eats Aaron’s though,” is the example given.

But is this true? Are there really flavor tablets for sperm? Yes, lots of them. Just Google it. Some even come in fruity flavors, like strawberry and pineapple. We’re not sure about the two-day-old thing, though. Most sperm dies within minutes of ejaculation, according to BabyMed. Once sperm enters the body, it can live for five days. It seems more likely that people use the sperm flavored tablets at the time of a sexual act, not two days later, but what do we know.

Another Urban Dictionary user created a definition for “saltyicecream” without the spaces in January 2022 and described it as “lots of porn.”

Remember that the Urban Dictionary is crowd sourced. That means anyone can post on it. But the term has clearly been floating around for some time.

People Warned Other People Not to Look Up the Phrase ‘Salty Ice Cream Scooper’ or ‘Salty Ice Cream’

On TikTok, many people were Googling the phrase and expressing horror when they found out what it meant.

“Salty ice cream. A new trend going around TikTok is causing people to get sick…When they are finding out what it is, they are trying it,” explained one man, warning people not to Google the phrase.

Some people didn’t get the hype. “It’s not even that bad,” claimed one person on the above video comment thread. Others weren’t so charitable. “I searched it up and why the hell does this exist 😭” wrote another person. “I searched it up in the car and my sister looked at my phone and almost snitched on me 😄🙁” claimed another. “Excuse me, TRYING WHAT?” wrote another person.

One woman urged people to record themselves before and after searching the term “salty ice cream.”

The Tab notes, “Literally anyone can post on Urban Dictionary and there’s no real way of finding out who posted what.” A person named Corey Miller posted the meaning for “salty ice cream” in 2007.

READ NEXT: What happened to Jeffrey Dahmer’s brother David?