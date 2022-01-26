Stephen Breyer Retiring at the End of This Term: Reports

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring at the end of this term, CNN and NBC News journalists are reporting.

CNN reported that Breyer will retire after a replacement “is confirmed.”

“BREAKING: JUSTICE STEPHEN BREYER WILL RETIRE AT THE END OF THIS TERM, @PeteWilliamsNBC,” Daniel Barnes, an NBC News Washington Bureau researcher wrote on Twitter on January 26, 2022.

“According to people who are familiar with his thinking, Breyer will retire at the end of this term – not immediately or when a successor is confirmed,” he reported.

Breyer is a consistently liberal voice on the U.S. Supreme Court, and his retirement would give President Joe Biden his first opportunity to nomination a new Supreme Court justice.

Here’s what you need to know:

Breyer Is 83-Years-Old

According to Oyez.com, Breyer was born in San Francisco, California on August 15, 1938. That makes him 83-years-old.

His father was legal counsel for the San Francisco Board of Education, and his mother was involved in public service, the site reported.

He studied philosophy at Stanford University before eventually graduating from Harvard Law School, Oyez.com reported, which added that Breyer went on to clerk for a Supreme Court justice, work as a “Special Assistant to the Assistant U.S. Attorney General for Antitrust” and as an associated professor at the Harvard Law School. He later became “an Assistant Special Prosecutor of the Watergate Special Prosecution Force in 1973,” Oyez reported, and then was a lawyer for the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee.

President Bill Clinton Nominated Breyer to the U.S. Supreme Court

Breyer is an appointee of former President Bill Clinton, a Democrat. He was named to the court of appeals first by President Jimmy Carter.