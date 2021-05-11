Teodoro Macias Jr.: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Teodoro Macias Jr. was named as the suspect who police say shot and killed six people at a birthday party in the Canterbury Mobile home park in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on May 9, 2021.

“Words fall short to describe the tragedy that took place this morning. As the chief of police, as a husband, as a father, as a grandfather, as a member of this community, my heart breaks for the families who have lost someone they love and for the children who have lost their parents,” said Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski in a news release.

Police have not formally identified Macias. He was first named by Daily Mail. However, details on his Facebook page also match details in local media about the shooter – that he was dating victim Sandra Ibarra and was called “Junior.”

Five weeks ago, Macias wrote “My cutie 😘😍” under this photo of Ibarra, who was also killed in the rampage. She wrote that she loved him and he responded, “love you chula hermosa 💓💓” Her top post on Facebook is a video of a watch that she thanked him for giving her, and her page is filled with loving comments back and forth with Macias. In another post, her referred to her as “my life.”

She shared a graphic that said, “His love gives me life.”

“From the officers who responded to the shooting to the investigators still on scene, we are all left incredibly shaken,” Niski wrote.

“This is something you hope never happens in your own community, in the place that you call home. When these types of unspeakable acts happen, there is nothing that can be done to fully rebuild what was lost or replace those who are no longer with us. My vow to this community and to the families who have lost someone today, is that this department will do everything we can to find you the answers you deserve and be here for you with an unwavering support.”

Family members identify victims in Colorado Springs birthday party shooting https://t.co/FTY6l7MMP8 pic.twitter.com/Y4XeELmNPI — Scripps National News (@ScrippsNational) May 11, 2021

Here’s what you need to know

1. Police Say the Shootings Occurred at a Family Birthday Party

The Colorado Springs Gazette reported that party was for Nubia Marquez, 28, and her brother, Melvin Perez, who would have turned 31, and their mother, Joana Cruz, who would have turned 54 this week.

“My mom had always liked celebrating them together,” said Nubia Marquez to the Gazette.

Those killed included Jose Guttierez, 21; Melvin Perez’s wife, Mayra Perez, 32; and Mayra’s sister Sandra Ibarra and brother Jose Ibarra, according to the newspaper.

Esmeralda Gutierrez wrote on Facebook, “Today I lost my mother Moralez Jcmoralez brothers Jose Gutierrez and Melvin Perez and my sister in law Mayra Perez I ask everyone to keep my family in there prayers today as we go through this difficult time.”

According to a news release from Colorado Springs, police, on May 9, 2021, CSPD “responded to a shooting call for service at the Canterbury Mobile Home Park at approximately 12:18 A.M. Upon arrival, officers located six deceased adults and one adult male with serious injuries who was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.”

It was supposed to be a celebration.

“Through an initial analysis of evidence and preliminary interviews, it appears that a birthday party was being held at the trailer in the 2800 block of Preakness Way for one of the victims. Friends, family, and children were gathered inside the trailer to celebrate when the shooting occurred.”

2. Macias & Ibarra Filled Facebook With Gushing Comments About Each Other

Police say the motive was domestic violence. Freddy Marquez told the Gazette that the shooter was Sandra Ibarra’s boyfriend.

On Facebook, Macias wrote that he was in a relationship with Sandra Ibarra. He also wrote that he had been in a relationship since only February. However, she wrote that she had been in a relationship with him since 2020. In March, she shared a video of a romantic desert scene and wrote Macias, “Baby take me 😄.”

A person who knew Ibarra wrote on Facebook, “This all makes me so sad. Sandra was an amazing woman. I don’t know this man or why he did what he did. All I know is Sandra is no longer suffering and I wish her family the most peace.”

Two months before the murders, she shared this collage of herself with Macias.

“The suspect, a boyfriend of one of the female victims, drove to the residence, walked inside and began shooting people at the party before taking his own life. This horrific act has resulted in the death of six adult victims,” said police.

Police say the suspect spared the kids present. “The children at the trailer were uninjured by the suspect and are now with relatives. We are still investigating to determine a motive,” they wrote.

3. The Shooter Was Described as ‘Quiet’ & ‘Serious’

The gunman was described as “quiet” and “serious” by the Gazette, which reported that he always carried a gun and was nicknamed Junior. “I AM MORE THAN WHAT YOU SEE.🤑” he wrote with a selfie on Facebook in 2019.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said: “Today we find ourselves mourning the loss of lives and praying solemnly for those who were injured and those who lost family members in a senseless act of violence on Sunday morning. We think too of the emergency personnel who responded to a horrific scene and we keep them in our prayers today.”

Police continued, “We ask the public’s patience with the investigation and we seek the sensitivity of our media partners as CSPD completes a thorough investigation to provide answers to the families and friends impacted by this tragedy.”

Anyone who has information about this crime, or is a witness who has not spoken with detectives, “is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if they wish to remain anonymous, they can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.”

4. The Shooter, Who Posted a Picture of a Gun on Facebook, Took His Own Life

According to the Colorado Springs Gazette, the gunman took his own life.

Macias posted a photo of a gun lying on a stack of money on Facebook in 2019. It’s not clear whether it’s a stock photo or a picture he took.

The Colorado Springs Police Department’s (CSPD) Communication Center “received a report of a shooting at a residence in the 2800 block of Preakness Way. When CSPD officers arrived on scene, they located multiple deceased victims inside the residence,” says the release.

Based on the preliminary investigation, “it is believed that the suspect in this incident is also deceased inside the residence. It appears that the suspect and the victims were known to each other,” the initial release said.

The coroner’s office will determine the official cause of death.

5. It Was the Fourth Deadliest Mass Shooting in Colorado’s History

According to the Colorado Springs Gazette, the shootings were the “fourth deadliest mass shooting in state history, and the deadliest gun-slaying in Colorado Springs history.”

Gladis Bustos, a neighbor, told the Gazette that victim Joana Cruz, was “a warmhearted, hardworking person who always took the time to say hello” and bragged about her kids.

READ NEXT: James Brian Chadwell Investigated as Possible Suspect in Notorious Delphi Murders of Two Girls.