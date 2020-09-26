Trump Nominates Amy Coney Barrett to Succeed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

President Donald Trump on Saturday announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to succeed the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

By the time of the White House ceremony, little mystery remained as to who Trump’s nominee would be, and he walked to the podium with Barrett and her family at his side.

Here’s what you need to know:

Trump Said Barrett Has ‘Unparalleled Intellect’ & Would ‘Decide Cases Based on the Constitution as Written’

Trump first acknowledged Ginsburg’s passing, telling guests, “her extraordinary life and legacy will inspire generations to come.”

Introducing Barrett, Trump said that his pick’s qualifications are “unsurpassed,” and her record is “beyond reproach.” Barrett would being an unparalleled achievement, intellect and loyalty to the constitution” should she be confirmed, Trump said.

