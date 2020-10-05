President Trump Wants You to ‘Enlist’ in the Army for Trump

President Donald Trump is pushing a grassroots movement in an effort to win his 2020 re-election bid. In a Tweet he sent from Walter Reed Hospital on October 5, where he is being treated and closely monitored after contracting COVID-19 last week, he wrote, “Volunteer to be a Trump Election Poll Watcher. Sign up today! #MakeAmericaGreatAgain,” and included a link to a website called Army For Trump. The President has been cleared to return to the White House Monday evening where he will continue to be treated for coronavirus.

Volunteer to be a Trump Election Poll Watcher. Sign up today! #MakeAmericaGreatAgainhttps://t.co/3AnrRV7uSz — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

Lara Trump, The President’s daughter-in-law, says in a short video on the website that the “Trump campaign is gearing up to work hard than ever before to secure four more years for President Trump.”

Then, Lara Trump says in order for the President to win, “We need you, your friends, your neighbors, and your families to join our movement, ready to fight for President Trump.”

The Army for Trump Campaign Wants to ‘Enlist’ Volunteers to Work the Polls Because ‘We All Know the Democrats Will Be Up to Their Old Dirty Tricks’

As has been an ongoing theme coming from The President, he wants his supporters to be present at every polling place in the U.S. to keep voter fraud at bay.

But according to the Brennan Center for Justice, and FactCheck, voter fraud is very rare. Trump “continues to add false and exaggerated statements to his already lengthy list of bogus voter fraud claims,” FactCheck wrote.

The Brennan Center For Justice’s research came to the same conclusion:

Politicians at all levels of government have repeatedly, and falsely, claimed the 2016 and 2018 elections were marred by millions of people voting illegally. However, extensive research reveals that fraud is very rare, voter impersonation is virtually nonexistent, and many instances of alleged fraud are, in fact, mistakes by voters or administrators. The same is true for mail ballots, which are secure and essential to holding a safe election amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Brennan Center’s seminal report The Truth About Voter Fraud conclusively demonstrated that most allegations of fraud turn out to be baseless and that most of the few remaining allegations reveal irregularities and other forms of election misconduct. Numerous other studies, including one commissioned by the Trump administration, have reached the same conclusion.

Yet, Erin Perrine, from Trump’s Election Day Team said in a video meant to recruit people to work the polls, “We all know that the democrats will be up to their old dirty tricks on election day to make sure that President Trump doesn’t win. We cannot let that happen. That’s why our goal is to cover every polling place in the country with people like you. Your work will truly make a difference for an honest election, and to reelect President Trump.”

Biden Has Long Maintained a Lead in National Polls, Which Has Not Changed With Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis

According to compiled polls on Five Thirty-Eight, Biden maintained a lead over the President over the weekend, which he’s had for months, and Reuters reported that a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed a 10-point lead in favor of Biden.

Forbes reported the Army for Trump website has been up since spring, but with only 28 days left until the election, The Trump Campaign is asking his supporters for help. Besides asking them to learn the election laws of their state and then sign up to work the polls, members of Trump’s “army” can also help with things like going door-to-door, cold-calling people in battleground states, and even recommends hosting MAGA meet-ups with friends and neighbors to discuss strategies.

The Trump campaign also wants to “enlist” digital activists who will use their social media accounts to “help promote President Trump’s accomplishments.”

