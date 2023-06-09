Waltine ‘Walt’ Nauta: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Waltine Nauta is a member of the United States Navy and the assistant and former valet to former President Donald Trump who is accused of being Trump’s “co-conspirator” in the federal indictment against Trump relating to his storing of classified materials at Mar-a-Lago.

The U.S. government has unsealed the full Trump indictment charging both the former president and Nauta, who also uses the name Walt Nauta. You can read it here.

The indictment accuses Nauta of helping conceal boxes from Trump’s attorney after a grand jury subpoena and of making misleading statements.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Walt Nauta, Who Is From Guam, Is Described as a ‘Member of the United States Navy’ Who Served as Donald Trump’s ‘Body Man’

The indictment calls Nauta Trump’s “co-conspirator.”

“Defendant Nauta was a member of the United States Navy stationed as a valet in the White House during Trump’s presidency,” the indictment says.

Starting in August 2021, “Nauta became an executive assistant in The Office of Donald J. Trump and served as Trump’s personal aide or ‘body man.'” the indictment says.

“Nauta reported to Trump, worked closely with Trump, and traveled with Trump,” it says.

Nauta’s Facebook page contains several photos of him in uniform and says he is from Agat, Guam.

Special counsel Jack Smith urged Americans to read the federal indictment against former President Donald Trump that has been unsealed. “I invite everyone to read it in full to understand the scope and the gravity of the crimes charged," Smith said. https://t.co/LHbiMgjzM0 pic.twitter.com/SiLeJbh8Ph — CNN (@CNN) June 9, 2023

The indictment says Trump, as president, “had lawful access to the most sensitive classified documents and national defense information gathered and owned by the United States government.”

According to the indictment, Trump “gathered newspapers, press clippings, letters, notes, cards, photographs, official documents, and other materials in cardboard boxes that he kept in the White House. Among the materials Trump stored in his boxes were hundreds of classified documents.”

“The classified documents Trump stored in his boxes included information regarding defense and weapons capabilities of both the United States and foreign countries; United States nuclear programs; potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack; and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack,” the indictment against Trump and Nauta reads.

The unauthorized disclosure of these classified documents “could put at risk the national security of the United States, foreign relations, the safety of the United States military, and human sources, and the continued viability of sensitive intelligence collection methods,” the indictment says.

When Trump left the White House he “caused scores of boxes, many of which contained classified documents, to be transported to The Mar-a-lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, where he maintained his residence. Trump was not authorized to possess or retain those classified documents,” the indictment reads.

The indictment accuses Trump of storing the boxes with classified documents in various locations at Mar-a-Lago, including “in a ballroom, a bathroom and shower, an office space, his bedroom, and a storage room.”

2. Donald Trump Called Waltine Nauta ‘Strong, Brave & a Great Patriot’

🚨 Donald Trump announces his aide, Walt Nauta, is also being indicted. pic.twitter.com/pAjtNzzTWR — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 9, 2023

In a statement on Truth Social, Trump praised Nauta and criticized the Department of Justice.

Trump wrote that the “thugs from the Department of Injustice will be indicting a wonderful man, Walt Nauta, a member of the U.S. Navy, who served proudly with me in the White House, retired as Senior Chief, and then transitioned into private life as a personal aide.”

Trump’s statement continued: “He has done a fantastic job! They are trying to destroy his life, like the lives of so many others, hoping that he will say band things about ‘Trump.’ He is strong, brave and a Great Patriot. The FBI and DOJ are CORRUPT!”

3. The Indictment Accuses Trump of ‘Directing Defendant Waltine Nauta’ to Move Boxes to Conceal Them From Trump’s Attorney, the FBI, and the Grand Jury

In December 2021, Trump aide Walt Nauta (who was indicted alongside him yesterday) found documents with Five Eyes intelligence markings spilled on the floor of the storage room. This is a depiction of the photo he sent to another employee. pic.twitter.com/qNcFm2Xtd3 — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 9, 2023

Trump is accused of “directing defendant Waltine Nauta to move boxes of documents to conceal them from Trump’s attorney, the FBI and the grand jury.

According to the indictment, in January 2021, as he was preparing to leave the White House, Trump and his White House staff, including Nauta, packed items “including some of Trump’s boxes. Trump was personally involved in the process.”