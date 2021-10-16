How to Watch Sharks Games Without Cable

The San Jose Sharks are ready to just play hockey amid a myriad of off-ice distraction.

In 2021-22, most Sharks games will be televised in local markets on NBC Sports California, while some games will be nationally televised on NHL Network (usually out of market only, but those will also be on NBC Sports California), TNT or ESPN.

Additionally, every out-of-market game (and some nationally broadcast games) will also stream on ESPN+, which replaces NHL.tv this season.

Whether you live in the Sharks market or somewhere else in the United States, here’s a full rundown of the different ways you can watch every Sharks game live online without cable in 2021-22:

If You’re in the Sharks Market

Note: A couple Sharks games this season will stream exclusively on ESPN+ nationally with no blackout for in-market viewers. The following options are for how to watch all other in-market games:

If You’re out of the Sharks Market

Sharks 2021-22 Season Preview

San Jose gets its season started without one of its biggest stars while another inches toward the trading block.

Sharks leading scorer and left wing Evander Kane remains out during the NHL’s investigation of his off-ice conduct. Head coach Bob Boughner has his team focused on starting an 82-game season instead.

“We’ve sort of kept that as a small thing that we can’t think about right now, and we didn’t want any distractions,” Boughner said according to the Mercury News’ Curtis Pashelka. “We had so much work to do and everything was so fresh. That part of it took care of itself.”

“We’re sitting here today, and no one knows anything, more or less, what’s going to happen. I think the guys are in a good spot, though. They’ve done their job, they’ve worked hard, had a good camp and let the rest take care of itself.”

Part of that crew includes center Tomas Hertl, who could end up with another team this season because of becoming a free agent after the season. The key for the Sharks to keep him is win.

“I wonder if San Jose will want to re-sign me and if I’ll want to stay there,” Hertl informed MF DNES in the Czech Republic via NHL.com’s Brian Witt. “I don’t want to have it in my head, I don’t want to be influenced by anything like that. I will start the season and let’s see how it works out. If I change teams, I’ll be looking at places where there is a chance to win. The other thing is if those teams would want me. It’s complicated, but who knows? Maybe San Jose has a plan and I don’t fit into it for them.”

Hertl had the second-highest point total last season for the Sharks at 43. Third-leading scorer Logan Couture returns after a 31-point season.

San Jose added Nick Bonino, who had 26 points for Minnesota last season. The veteran center signed with the Sharks as a free agent in the offseason. The Sharks also signed center Andrew Cogliano, who had 11 points for the Dallas Stars last season.

Goaltending also got a boost from free agency with Adin Hill and James Reimer signing. Hill went 9-9-0 with a .913 save percentage and 2.74 goals allowed average for Arizona. Reimer went 15-5-0 with a .906 save percentage and a 2.66 goals against average.