Bryce Underwood Era at Michigan Appears to be Over

The Michigan Wolverines pulled off a clutch home win over Penn State on Saturday. Bryce Underwood made the start, but it was Tommy Carr who played the second half and led the team to victory.

Underwood is a former top recruit and is taking home a hefty sum of money to be a member of the program. Now, his time as the starter may have officially come to an end.

Bryce Underwood Benched Against Penn State

The Nittany Lions held a 3-0 lead at halftime in what was an ugly affair for Underwood. He was 5-of-11 passing for 43 yards and two interceptions, adding only 11 yards on the ground.

First-year head coach Kyle Whittingham finally had enough and went to Carr in an effort to win the game and save the season. His move worked as Carr played great, clinching the game with a tough touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

To Underwood’s credit, he was seen celebrating with Carr after the touchdown. So he was not off pouting or reacting negatively to the move.

The win ended a two-game losing streak and should keep Michigan alive in terms of its playoff hopes. Yet Carr, assuming he is named the starter moving forward, faces a tough test next week against Indiana.

The Future at QB for Michigan

Carr is a freshman and is still only 19 years old. But anyone who watched Saturday’s game saw how composed he looked and also how he avoided making any big mistakes. He instantly injected life into the offense and ignited the home crowd after a scoreless first half.

It would be hard for Whittingham to bench the young quarterback, especially with how Underwood has played all season.

The loss at Minnesota two weeks ago was the beginning of the end for Underwood. He went 10-for-21 with 101 yards, zero touchdowns, and two interceptions in the 20-14 loss. This came after a home loss against Iowa in which Michigan only scored 19 points.

The writing was on the wall and the awful first half against Penn State was enough for Whittingham to go to Carr.

It should be noted Underwood is also still only 19 years old and is only a sophomore. His college career is far from over, even if he is the backup for the remainder of the season.

It remains to be seen what is next for Underwood. But assuming Carr continues to play well, a transfer may be in store for Michigan’s now former starter.