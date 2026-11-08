NC State Reportedly Set to Hire Philip Rivers as Head Coach

The North Carolina State Wolfpack decided to make a change earlier this season by firing longtime head coach Dave Doeren. He was in his post since 2013, never leading his team to a double-digit win season.

The search for his replacement was on and the program has reportedly found arguably the most intriguing option to replace him: Philip Rivers.

Rivers is an NC State legend and has his number retired by the program. He has recently been coaching high school football, yet On3 is reporting he is soon set to make the jump to the FBS level.

Philip Rivers, NC State Close on Deal

Several On3 reporters worked on the story that broke Sunday afternoon. Rivers and NC State are “working to finalize” a deal to bring him in as head coach. This comes after fellow former NFL quarterback Russell Wilson was reported to be in the mix as well.

Rivers seemingly retired from the NFL following the 2020 season, only to be called out of retirement last season by the Indianapolis Colts

His next task, given the deal goes through without any issue, is to attempt to lead NC State to new heights as a program.

The On3 report revealed the next step in the process.

“A previously scheduled NC State Board of Trustees meeting is set for later this week, where the board could approve Rivers’ contract. Rivers has begun reaching out to potential front office and coaching staff candidates.”

New Era for NC State

The Wolfpack have not missed a bowl game since the 2019 season and can routinely be counted on to finish in the middle of the pack in the ACC.

Yet the program’s last truly great season came back in 2002 when Rivers was under center. The team went 11-3 and dominated Notre Dame in that season’s Gator Bowl. That marks the last time the team even eclipsed nine wins in a season.

This move seems to be a no-brainer for the NC State program. Rivers is a legendary member of the Wolfpack and should be able to land top talents who want to learn under the eight-time Pro Bowler. The fact he has several years of coaching experience helps as well.

NC State fell to 4-5 this season following Saturday’s blowout loss to Duke by a final of 41-3. It was an embarrassing defeat to the nearby rival and shows why the program is seeking a splash hire in Rivers.