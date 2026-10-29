Mets Urged to Trade fir 116-RBI, Silver Slugger Award Winner

New York Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns just watched the team that he helped build, the Milwaukee Brewers, win a World Series without him. Stearns witnessed a comprehensive team victory while his current employers face several gaps to address. However, hope remains, particularly with a robust farm system and the financial backing of owner Steve Cohen. As a result, the Mets can make a deal to fix their most glaring hole on the roster: first base.

When the team allowed Pete Alonso to leave via free agency, Stearns signed Jorge Polanco, combining him with Mark Vientos, Brett Baty, and Jared Young to fill the vacancy. While Young performed admirably, slashing .266/.330/.429. Granted, he didn’t touch Alonso’s power numbers, but serviceability during a nightmare season helps. However, he is not the answer. Instead, Young can provide a veteran bat off the bench that can play first or the outfield.

Meanwhile, another possible option is St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Alec Burleson. Tyler Antonelle of Sports Illustrated provides an overview.

“Burleson’s numbers have improved every single season, and his OPS has eclipsed .800 two years in a row. Burleson has flaws, such as his chase rate and speed. However, Burleson is an offensive weapon who also offers some pretty good defense at first base. Imagine an infield of Burleson-Rojas-Lindor-Bichette? That’ll play.”

First, the negatives remain smaller than the plusses. The 27-year-old does not have much speed, which as a first baseman should not matter. Next, Burleson endures bouts of being a free swinger, letting the bat fly through the zone and missing. Meanwhile, the positive makes any potential deal a plus. Donovan profiles as a .270-.275 hitter with 25 home runs and 85 runs batted in. Additionally, he plays an excellent first base with sound range and instincts.

Alec Burleson has now homered in 4 straight games 🔥 https://t.co/I9cBeN2nWs — MLB (@MLB) June 13, 2026

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The Price

To acquire Burleson, the Mets can pursue a multifaceted approach to the deal. Players like Baty and Vientos could serve as valuable throw-ins, as they are versatile pieces who have run out of options in New York. The team might consider trading one of their many infield prospects, but they should hold onto Jefferson Rojas and Mitch Voit. Given the surplus of pitching prospects, parting with Jonah Tong might be a viable option.

Alec Burleson is an RBI machine! https://t.co/CEl9ZQjo6s — MLB (@MLB) July 24, 2024

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The Long Term

If New York trades for Burleson, the Mets will claim two controllable years at a reduced rate. With the impending lockout and an unsure future, they would not need to ink him to a lucrative deal. Subsequently, Burleson’s presence solves a major problem and will not force the team to address first base for at least the next couple of years.

On top of that, the Cardinals, already stuck in a division with the Brewers, Cubs, Pirates, and Reds, need young talent to compete, and continuing the youth movement makes the most sense. As mentioned, Stearns stared down the barrel of a Brewers championship while sitting a thousand miles away with zero connection to it. The real work begins, and the Mets need an overhaul on the cold corner.