LIV Golf Accused of Trying to ‘Destroy’ Rival Tour in Explosive Interview

LIV Golf has faced plenty of criticism since it entered professional golf. Now, the CEO of one of its biggest rivals has leveled a particularly explosive accusation against the struggling organization.

DP World Tour CEO Guy Kinnings claims that one of LIV Golf’s objectives was to destroy the European circuit, citing conversations with longtime industry contacts he trusts.

The accusation comes as LIV Golf attempts to navigate financial troubles and uncertainty surrounding its future, with several prominent golfers exploring opportunities outside the Saudi-backed league.

Former LIV star Sergio Garcia recently announced plans to return to the DP World Tour in 2027, highlighting the complicated relationship between the rival organizations.

However, Kinnings made it clear that the DP World Tour isn’t prepared to forget the damage he believes LIV Golf inflicted on the sport.

DP World Tour CEO Accuses LIV Golf of Trying to ‘Destroy’ Rival Circuit

Speaking in an exclusive November 3 interview with The Scotsman, Kinnings addressed the possibility of former LIV golfers returning to the DP World Tour.

The discussion centered on how the organization plans to balance welcoming recognizable players back with protecting members who remained loyal to the circuit.

Kinnings argued that the DP World Tour must consider LIV Golf’s previous actions when establishing its membership and invitation policies for 2027.

He referenced reports that LIV had spent more than $7 billion, then made the accusation that one of its goals was to “destroy the DP World Tour.”

The CEO explained that he had heard the allegation from numerous people within professional golf whom he has known for decades and considers trustworthy.

Importantly, Kinnings was relaying information he said he received from industry contacts. The claim does not establish that LIV Golf formally adopted such an objective.

Nevertheless, his comments imply plenty of bad blood between the tours.

Kinnings emphasized that the organization has a responsibility to protect its existing members, particularly after years of upheaval caused by the emergence of LIV Golf.

Guy Kinnings Takes Aim at LIV Golf’s Multibillion-Dollar Spending

Kinnings’ criticism extended beyond LIV Golf’s alleged intentions.

During the same interview, the executive argued that LIV had artificially inflated prize money throughout professional golf by relying on an economic model that could not be sustained.

He suggested that the financial pressure created by LIV’s enormous spending had forced established tours to reconsider their own structures and long-term strategies.

The DP World Tour is now exploring possible adjustments to its schedule, prize funds and potential outside investment as it prepares for changes in the professional golf landscape.

Despite those challenges, Kinnings expressed confidence in the organization’s financial position.

He pointed to more than $1 billion in contracted sponsorship revenue, increased television viewership and growing consumer engagement as signs of strength.

Kinnings also emphasized the importance of maintaining the DP World Tour’s strategic alliance with the PGA Tour.

Meanwhile, the prospect of former LIV golfers returning has created another difficult issue for tour officials.

Players such as Garcia are interested in rebuilding their careers on the European circuit, but Kinnings acknowledged concerns about whether returning stars should receive opportunities ahead of existing members.

The PGA Tour faced similar concerns when Brooks Koepka migrated away from LIV Golf. The Tour imposed specific conditions on his return, including measures designed to protect existing members’ playing opportunities.

With professional golf continuing to reshape itself following LIV’s financial difficulties, Kinnings’ comments illustrate how deeply the conflict between the rival circuits continues to influence decisions about the sport’s future.