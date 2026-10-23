LIV Golf Hit With Wave of Departures as Crucial Deadline Looms

LIV Golf is running out of time, and its roster is getting smaller by the day.

As the struggling league approaches a critical October 25 deadline, Lucas Herbert and Branden Grace have joined the growing wave of players departing the organization.

Ian Poulter also announced his exit on Friday, October 23, dealing another blow to LIV’s proposed 2027 relaunch.

The latest departures come just days after former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen announced he was leaving LIV Golf.

LIV is attempting to emerge from bankruptcy under a proposed new structure known as LIV 2.0. However, the league must convince enough players to participate for that plan to move forward.

With former world No. 1 Jon Rahm already out and several more players exploring other opportunities, the task is becoming increasingly difficult.

For LIV Golf, the biggest question may now be whether Bryson DeChambeau can help keep the struggling league together.

Lucas Herbert & Branden Grace Join Growing LIV Golf Exodus

Herbert’s departure represents another setback for LIV as it attempts to retain recognizable players heading into 2027.

The Australian enjoyed considerable success on LIV Golf, winning twice during the 2026 season, including the Virginia event in May. He also finished tied for sixth at The Open Championship.

Herbert plans to play on the DP World Tour next season. He will be joined by another former LIV rival in Branden Grace.

Grace, a 9-time DP World Tour winner, will return to the circuit where he has had considerable success.

In a statement shared by NUCLR GOLF, Grace wrote:

“Returning to the DP World Tour feels like coming home… Some of the proudest moments of my career have happened on this tour, from my four-time win breakthrough season in 2012 to winning the Investec South African Open in front of home fans…. I am hungrier than ever to compete and write the next chapter of my career on the global stage. My time on the LIV Tour was a memorable chapter, especially getting to travel the world and compete alongside some of my closest friends in the game.”

Grace will follow his former team captain Louis Oosthuizen off the LIV circuit.

LIV Golf is approaching an October 25 deadline to secure enough player commitments for a proposed $300 million investment deal that could determine the league’s future.

These departures are certainly drawing attention and leaving fans to wonder what might be next for LIV.

Bryson DeChambeau Could Be LIV Golf’s Last Hope

It’s no secret that Bryson DeChambeau is one of the biggest stars to be attached to LIV Golf.

The two-time major champion has garnered success and fame both on and off the course. He has become known for his outgoing personality that is often displayed on his YouTube channel.

DeChambeau is one of the few golfers that has actually shown some support of LIV’s future. ESPN reported that Bryson is working “diligently behind the scenes to bring LIV 2.0 to fruition.”

That being said, DeChambeau has yet to commit to the new venture publicly. He is a major name in the world of golf, but he will need good players around him to make a LIV return viable.

With players like Poulter, Oosthuizen, Grace, and Herbert on the way out, all eyes turn to DeChambeau and LIV ahead of the October 25 deadline in what could be a make-or-break moment for the league.