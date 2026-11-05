Historic PGA Tour Venue Left ‘Insulted’ by Potential 2028 Snub

One of the PGA Tour’s most historic venues could be left out of the organization’s major restructuring in 2028, potentially bringing an 80-year tradition to an end.

Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, which has hosted a PGA Tour event every year since 1946, is not expected to be included in the new Championship Series when the Tour’s two-tier format takes effect in 2028.

According to a November 5 exclusive from Golfweek’s Adam Schupak, Colonial and longtime tournament sponsor Charles Schwab are unhappy with the possibility of being excluded from the Tour’s top circuit.

One source told Schupak that club leadership viewed a potential demotion to the Challenger Series as “an insult.”

While no final decision has been announced, the situation could mark a significant turning point for one of professional golf’s most recognizable venues.

Colonial Country Club Faces Potential PGA Tour Snub After 80 Years

Colonial currently hosts the Charles Schwab Challenge, a tournament with deep ties to the history of professional golf.

However, Schupak’s sources indicated that the CJ Cup Byron Nelson is better positioned to secure the Dallas-Fort Worth area’s place in the Championship Series.

The Tour is expected to select only one event from the region, and the Byron Nelson’s title sponsor, CJ, has submitted a stronger financial offer, according to Schupak’s reporting.

Colonial’s available space could also work against it. The venue has limited room for expansion, potentially making it more difficult to increase revenue under the Tour’s new model.

The situation has created frustration among Colonial officials and Charles Schwab, particularly given their longstanding commitments to professional golf.

Schwab has sponsored the tournament since 2019 and maintains several other relationships with the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions.

Despite the uncertainty, both sides are still hopeful that Colonial will secure a Championship Series spot.

This decision is not yet official, and the PGA Tour declined to comment on the ongoing situation.

Colonial’s history makes the potential exclusion especially significant.

Nicknamed “Hogan’s Alley,” the course hosted five victories by legendary golfer Ben Hogan, including his final PGA Tour win in 1959.

Other champions at the venue include Arnold Palmer, Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth.

Most recently, Russell Henley won the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge after defeating Eric Cole in a playoff.

PGA Tour’s 2028 Overhaul Could Send Colonial to Champions Circuit

If Colonial misses out on the Championship Series, it may not necessarily lose professional golf altogether.

Schupak reported that the club could instead become the home of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, the season-ending event on PGA Tour Champions.

The move would preserve Colonial’s connection to professional tournament golf while potentially ending its annual tradition of hosting the PGA Tour’s top players.

However, complications remain, including differences in how the two tournaments are owned and operated.

The uncertainty comes as the PGA Tour prepares for a significant transformation.

Beginning in 2028, the Championship Series will feature approximately 23 to 24 events with minimum purses of $20 million. The Challenger Series will operate alongside it, offering a pathway for players to earn promotion.

Several established tournaments have already secured Championship Series positions, but others remain uncertain about their futures.

PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp has acknowledged that demand for Championship Series spots exceeds availability.

According to Schupak, the Tour plans to announce its complete 2028 schedule on February 27, 2027.

For Colonial, that decision could determine whether its remarkable 80-year run continues or one of golf’s longest-standing traditions comes to an end.