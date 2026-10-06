Phil Mickelson Dropped Hints About Family Struggles Months Before ‘Trauma & Addiction’ Rehab Revelation

Phil Mickelson gave several indications that his family was dealing with serious issues months before reports revealed that the six-time major champion entered treatment for “family trauma and addiction.”

According to TMZ Sports, Mickelson checked himself into a treatment facility earlier in 2026. The 56-year-old has since left the facility.

The disclosure adds context to comments Mickelson and his representatives made earlier in the year as he largely disappeared from professional golf. Mickelson initially offered few details, referring instead to a private health situation affecting his family.

When announcing in April that he would miss the Masters, Mickelson said his family needed his attention.

“Unfortunately I will not play in The Masters tournament next week and will be out for an extended period of time as my family continues to navigate a personal health matter,” Mickelson wrote on Instagram.

“I have great respect for Augusta National Golf Club and it’s definitely the most special week of the year. I wish everyone the best of luck and will be watching.”

Phil Mickelson’s ‘Family Health Matter’ Comments Came Months Before Treatment News

Mickelson’s Masters announcement followed his earlier decision to step away from LIV Golf because of what he described as a “family health matter.”

His absence ultimately extended far beyond the Masters.

Mickelson made only one LIV Golf appearance during the season, competing in South Africa. He also missed all four major championships despite having exemptions that would have allowed him to compete in three.

More details about Mickelson’s personal situation emerged as the year continued.

In June, Golf Digest reported allegations that Mickelson made inappropriate and non-consensual contact with a female employee at The Farms Golf Club in Rancho Santa Fe. The club did not publicly identify Mickelson but confirmed an incident had occurred and that a member was removed.

Mickelson’s attorney denied the allegations and said “any misunderstanding has been cleared up.” His attorney also said at the time that Mickelson remained focused on a family health matter.

Phil Mickelson’s Attorney Later Addressed ‘Recovery’ & Amy Mickelson’s Support

Weeks later, Ashley Perez, the ex-wife of professional golfer Pat Perez, made additional allegations involving Mickelson. Perez alleged, among other claims, that Mickelson propositioned her for sex in 2015.

After the allegations surfaced, a statement from Mickelson’s attorney provided another indication that the golfer was dealing with personal issues.

“Recovery is not a straight line,” the statement said, via the New York Post. “Throughout their 35-year relationship, his wife, Amy Mickelson, has supported Mr. Mickelson and their family with extraordinary grace, unwavering love and the belief that people are measured not only by their failures, but by what they do to make them right.”

The statement said Mickelson was focused on becoming “the husband, father, and man his family deserves” and asked for privacy regarding the family’s health matters.

Mickelson has previously spoken publicly about his struggles with gambling addiction. In 2023, he said his gambling had crossed “the line of moderation and into addiction” and credited Amy with helping him through what he described as his “darkest and most difficult times.”

Mickelson’s personal situation resulted in an unusual season for one of professional golf’s most recognizable players.

His absence from all four majors in 2026 marked the first time since 1989 that Mickelson didn’t compete in any of golf’s four biggest tournaments, ending a streak that stretched more than three decades.