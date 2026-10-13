Rory McIlroy Reveals The Truth About Jon Rahm Post-LIV

Rory McIlroy has an extremely tough time staying out of the news. He has ascended to essentially be the face of the PGA Tour ever since Tiger Woods’ career slowed down. He became even more of a figure off of the golf course dating back to the inception of LIV Golf. There have been significant controversies surrounding the future of professional golf and what it looks like. Now that LIV 1.0 has failed and is attempting a reboot, discussions are happening yet again.

There were several notable European players who left for the Saudi-backed league. Some of those who departed the PGA Tour were Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter. McIlroy has played with all four of these individuals during various Ryder Cup appearances.

That made it particularly fascinating when the back-to-back Masters champion admitted that his relationships with some of these players have suffered.

Rory McIlroy Admits To Losing Relationships Over LIV Rivalry

McIlroy was speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday. He was asked if he lost touch with any of the LIV competitors. It was a resounding yes.

“Yeah. Yes. Certainly some people that I played with on European Ryder Cup teams that I’m not as close with anymore,” McIlroy said. “But, I wouldn’t say it wasn’t — yes, did we have a difference in opinion on the future of golf, but I don’t think that’s something to lose friends over. But, we also just didn’t see each other anymore. You know, they didn’t play the same tournaments. They weren’t eligible for the Ryder Cup.”

While he didn’t mention Rahm by name, McIlroy’s comments clearly apply to a handful of specific golfers. If the shoe fits, it makes sense to connect the dots.

Despite that, Rahm did participate in the 2025 Ryder Cup. So, it’s complicated to really nail down if this was a generic statement or at someone in particular.

Now that LIV 1.0 has failed and LIV 2.0 is attempting to become relevant, the future of golf is very much at a crossroads. For McIlroy, however, any relationship with Rahm that was damaged could soon be repaired.

Rahm And Others Could Be Back With McIlroy Soon

Rahm made a statement recently when his lawyer announced that the golfer believes the terms for 2.0 are unacceptable. This will open up a new chapter for one of the world’s best golfers. He soon may find a way to get back on the PGA Tour.

It would have been fascinating if McIlroy specifically named a player who he lost touch with. Regardless, he openly acknowledged that the situation had strained relationships. The opportunity to repair any fractured friendships may have finally arrived.