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Rory McIlroy Reveals The Truth About Jon Rahm Post-LIV

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Rory McIlroy Jon Rahm
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NEWTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 15: Jon Rahm of Spain and Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland shake hands on the 18th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy has an extremely tough time staying out of the news. He has ascended to essentially be the face of the PGA Tour ever since Tiger Woods’ career slowed down. He became even more of a figure off of the golf course dating back to the inception of LIV Golf. There have been significant controversies surrounding the future of professional golf and what it looks like. Now that LIV 1.0 has failed and is attempting a reboot, discussions are happening yet again.

There were several notable European players who left for the Saudi-backed league. Some of those who departed the PGA Tour were Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter. McIlroy has played with all four of these individuals during various Ryder Cup appearances.

That made it particularly fascinating when the back-to-back Masters champion admitted that his relationships with some of these players have suffered.

Rory McIlroy Admits To Losing Relationships Over LIV Rivalry

McIlroy was speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday. He was asked if he lost touch with any of the LIV competitors. It was a resounding yes.

“Yeah. Yes. Certainly some people that I played with on European Ryder Cup teams that I’m not as close with anymore,” McIlroy said. “But, I wouldn’t say it wasn’t — yes, did we have a difference in opinion on the future of golf, but I don’t think that’s something to lose friends over. But, we also just didn’t see each other anymore. You know, they didn’t play the same tournaments. They weren’t eligible for the Ryder Cup.”

While he didn’t mention Rahm by name, McIlroy’s comments clearly apply to a handful of specific golfers. If the shoe fits, it makes sense to connect the dots.

Despite that, Rahm did participate in the 2025 Ryder Cup. So, it’s complicated to really nail down if this was a generic statement or at someone in particular.

Jon Rahm Rory McIlroy
GettyFARMINGDALE, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 28: Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy of Team Europe celebrates on the 18th green during the Sunday singles matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on September 28, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Now that LIV 1.0 has failed and LIV 2.0 is attempting to become relevant, the future of golf is very much at a crossroads. For McIlroy, however, any relationship with Rahm that was damaged could soon be repaired.

Rahm And Others Could Be Back With McIlroy Soon

Rahm made a statement recently when his lawyer announced that the golfer believes the terms for 2.0 are unacceptable. This will open up a new chapter for one of the world’s best golfers. He soon may find a way to get back on the PGA Tour.

Jon Rahm
GettyHONG KONG, CHINA – MARCH 08: Jon Rahm of Legion XIII poses with the individual winner’s trophy following day four of LIV Golf Hong Kong at Hong Kong Golf Club on March 08, 2026 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

It would have been fascinating if McIlroy specifically named a player who he lost touch with. Regardless, he openly acknowledged that the situation had strained relationships. The opportunity to repair any fractured friendships may have finally arrived.

Parker Abate Parker Abate is a seasoned sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media. He has written more than 2,000 articles covering the NFL, golf and baseball, with a primary focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Abate has covered the NFL Draft in person and has experience conducting one-on-one interviews and covering press conferences. More about Parker Abate

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Rory McIlroy Reveals The Truth About Jon Rahm Post-LIV

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