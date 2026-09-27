Scottie Scheffler Shows Sportsmanship, Concedes Hole After Fans Heckle Opponent

Scottie Scheffler showed a touch of class Sunday in his Presidents Cup singles match.

The world No. 1 took the high road and conceded a hole he was in position to win. Scheffler conceded a 32-foot putt to the International Team’s Nico Echavarria’s swing earlier in the hole.

The Colombian took back his swing on a tee shot at the 14th hole when fans at Medinah Country Club yelled “Get in the bunker!” during his swing. The move clearly irked Echavarria, who immediately looked toward the gallery.

He wasn’t alone. Scheffler also voiced his displeasure at the fans.

“Hey! There’s no place for that!” Scheffler could be seen and heard yelling at the fans before the ball even came to a rest.

Later in the hole Echavarria chipped from in front of the green, running the ball up past the pin, leaving himself a very difficult putt to save the hole. After Scheffler missed his birdie putt that would have won the hole, he conceded Echavaria’s lengthy 32-foot putt.

However, Scheffler was mum about the decision immediately following the match. The Team USA star sidestepped the question from Cara Banks on NBC’s telecast.

“To be honest, I don’t really wanna talk about it. There’s no real place for that in our game, and I think we’ll leave it at that.”

Scheffler held a commanding lead for much of the Sunday singles match. Coincidentally, Echavarria made a late charge that made the gesture loom even larger. Echavarria chipped in to win the 16th hole and extend the match.

However, Scheffler held on for a 2 and 1 win, earning Team USA a valuable point and get closer to erasing a significant defiict entering the day, as the Americans were in danger of losing the Presidents Cup for just the second time in tournament history.