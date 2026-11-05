Tiger Woods’ Comeback Hopes Get Major Boost From PGA Tour Champions Star

The possibility of Tiger Woods returning to competitive golf continues to generate excitement, and a PGA Tour Champions star has offered an encouraging assessment of the 15-time major champion’s future.

Woods turned 50 in December 2025, making him eligible for the senior circuit. Although he has yet to announce when he’ll return to traditional tournament competition, another established golfer believes he’s interested in taking advantage of that opportunity.

Two-time Charles Schwab Cup champion Steven Alker discussed Woods’ potential future during a November 2 media session at Phoenix Country Club.

Speaking with Golfweek’s Todd Kelly, Alker suggested there has been discussion among PGA Tour Champions players about Woods eventually joining the circuit.

“He wants to come out and play,” Alker said.

The comments offer another encouraging sign for fans hoping to see Woods competing again, although questions remain about his health and potential schedule.

Tiger Woods Gets Encouraging Comeback Update From Steven Alker

Woods has been absent from traditional professional tournament competition since missing the cut at the 2024 Open Championship.

Injuries and multiple surgeries have complicated his attempts to return, but the possibility of competing on the PGA Tour Champions presents a different opportunity.

Senior events generally feature 54 holes rather than the 72 played in regular PGA Tour tournaments, while some competitions also allow players to use golf carts.

That could make the circuit an attractive option for Woods, particularly if he wants to continue competing without committing to a demanding schedule.

Alker believes Woods could be especially interested in high-profile tournaments hosted by longtime friends Steve Stricker and Jim Furyk, along with major senior championships.

The U.S. Senior Open could present an especially intriguing opportunity.

Woods currently shares the record for the most USGA championship victories with Bobby Jones. Both have nine, meaning another victory would give Woods sole possession of the record.

Alker emphasized that any return would depend on Woods being physically and mentally prepared to compete.

“I seriously think he’ll come out if he gets fit and in the right mind,” he told Golfweek.

The assessment follows earlier comments from fellow golf legend Ernie Els, who discussed Woods’ growing interest in senior competition during the summer.

Els said Woods had begun asking questions about the Champions Tour, suggesting the possibility was becoming more appealing to him.

Neither of these confirms Woods’ commitment to the Champions Tour, but the possibility is clearly being discussed among his fellow professionals.

Tiger Woods Has Multiple Potential Paths Back to Competitive Golf

The senior circuit isn’t Woods’ only possible route back to competition.

His involvement with TGL, the simulator-based league he co-founded with Rory McIlroy, could provide another opportunity to return to action.

Former TGL teammate Kevin Kisner recently suggested that Woods intends to participate in a full schedule during the upcoming season.

Woods’ Jupiter Links Golf Club will face Los Angeles Golf Club on December 27, although his participation in that match remains unconfirmed.

The Hero World Challenge and PNC Championship also offer potential competitive opportunities later this year.

However, Woods has not announced plans to compete in either event.

While Woods’ future still remains uncertain, there are plenty of avenues waiting for him to re-enter professional golf if he so chooses.

For now, Alker’s comments provide encouragement rather than confirmation.

Whether Woods ultimately competes on the senior circuit will depend on his readiness and personal plans, but his fellow professionals certainly appear interested in seeing him give it a try.