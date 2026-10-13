3X MLB All-Star Pitcher the Atlanta Braves Must Consider Signing in Free Agency

Despite how good the Atlanta Braves starters performed in 2026, now that it’s the offseason, the chatter is going to get loud about the Braves inking a starter to a lucrative contract this offseason.

One MLB All-Star pitcher that Atlanta’s front office should consider is Sonny Gray, who is set to hit the open market once the MLB free agency period opens up for major-league players.

Atlanta was loosely tied to the former Red Sox ace at the MLB trade deadline, but was unable to land him.

Now that it’s the offseason, perhaps all the Braves would have to do it outbid other suitors, which, surely there will be plenty for Gray, who boasted an ERA of 2.72 over 29 starts in 2026.

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Braves Linked to Impending Free Agent Sonny Gray

Recently, in a rumors piece by FanSided.com, the Atlanta Braves came in at No.2 on the ‘Sonny Gray landing spots’ list:

“GM Alex Anthopoulos is not known to pay sticker price in free agency, especially when it comes to pitchers. He would prefer to develop talent in-house and pounce on overlooked trade opportunities. That said, signing up Gray as Sale insurance — and a potentially elite No. 2 starter in the playoffs — might save Atlanta from facing more tough questions next winter.”

Briefly looking at the Braves’ starting pitching situation, Atlanta has a plethora of arms, but depending on those starters to make 20+ starts is the tricky part.

Tyler Mahle emerged as a solid No. 2 starter for Atlanta down the stretch, but he could walk in free agency.

As for other names, there’s no telling what starters like Bryce Elder, Spencer Strider, and Spencer Schwellenbach will be able to provide in 2027.

Atlanta spent on pitching last season, and it paid dividends, so perhaps it would be wise to do so again.

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Quickly Looking at Sonny Gray’s Recent MLB Seasons

One thing that might block the Atlanta Braves from being able to sign Sonny Gay is retirement speculation.

However, it wouldn’t make much sense for Gray, who would be turning down a nice pay day.

Gray is a 14-year MLB veteran, and he’s performed in recent seasons, or has at least been a very durable arm.

Since 2021, Gray has made 25+ starts in five of the six seasons.

His 18 pitcher wins led MLB with the Red Sox this season, he certainly had a strong case for being an All-Star.

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