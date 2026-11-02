Atlanta Braves All-Star Immediately Becomes Free Agent

The Atlanta Braves played their final game of the season on October 7 when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 4-1.

With the loss, they were eliminated in the NLDS (in four games).

Atlanta Braves All-Star Becomes Free Agent

This week, a Braves All-Star became a free agent.

Raisel Iglesias will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “RHP Raisel Iglesias elected free agency.”

Iglesias finished the 2026 season going 1-2 with a 2.55 ERA in 59 games (with 34 saves).

Looking At Iglesias In ATL

Iglesias has now pitched part of five seasons for the Braves.

He had been acquired in a trade.

MLB.com wrote (on August 2, 2022): “Los Angeles Angels traded RHP Raisel Iglesias to Atlanta Braves for RHP Jesse Chavez and LHP Tucker Davidson.”

Iglesias has been an extremely important part of the Braves’ success since joining the franchise.

He has a 2.39 ERA with 131 saves in 281 regular season games for the franchise.

In addition, Iglesias has appeared in 10 MLB playoff games for the Braves.

Looking At His Other Stops

Iglesias spent the first six seasons of his career with the Cincinnati Reds.

He had 106 saves for the franchise.

Following the Reds, Iglesias spent part of two seasons playing for the Los Angeles Angels.

Looking At The Braves

The Braves were the first-place team in the National League East with a 94-68 record.

They last won a World Series title in 2021.