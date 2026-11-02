ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 05: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves calls for Didier Fuentes #72 from the bullpen in the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 05, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “RHP Raisel Iglesias elected free agency.”
Iglesias finished the 2026 season going 1-2 with a 2.55 ERA in 59 games (with 34 saves).
Looking At Iglesias In ATL
Iglesias has now pitched part of five seasons for the Braves.
He had been acquired in a trade.
MLB.com wrote (on August 2, 2022): “Los Angeles Angels traded RHP Raisel Iglesias to Atlanta Braves for RHP Jesse Chavez and LHP Tucker Davidson.”
Iglesias has been an extremely important part of the Braves’ success since joining the franchise.
He has a 2.39 ERA with 131 saves in 281 regular season games for the franchise.
In addition, Iglesias has appeared in 10 MLB playoff games for the Braves.
Looking At His Other Stops
Iglesias spent the first six seasons of his career with the Cincinnati Reds.
He had 106 saves for the franchise.
Following the Reds, Iglesias spent part of two seasons playing for the Los Angeles Angels.
Looking At The Braves
The Braves were the first-place team in the National League East with a 94-68 record.
They last won a World Series title in 2021.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Atlanta Braves played their final game of the season on October 7 when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 4-1.With the loss, they were eliminated in the NLDS (in four games).Atlanta Braves All-Star Becomes Free AgentThis week, a Braves All-Star became a free agent.Raisel Iglesias will be available to […]
Atlanta Braves All-Star Immediately Becomes Free Agent