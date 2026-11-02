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Atlanta Braves All-Star Immediately Becomes Free Agent

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 05: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves calls for Didier Fuentes #72 from the bullpen in the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 05, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves played their final game of the season on October 7 when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 4-1.

With the loss, they were eliminated in the NLDS (in four games).

Atlanta Braves All-Star Becomes Free Agent

GettyRaisel Iglesias #26 of the Atlanta Braves throws a pitch during the sixth inning of the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

This week, a Braves All-Star became a free agent.

Raisel Iglesias will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “RHP Raisel Iglesias elected free agency.”

GettyRaisel Iglesias #26 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after their 5-2 win over the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park on May 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Iglesias finished the 2026 season going 1-2 with a 2.55 ERA in 59 games (with 34 saves).

Looking At Iglesias In ATL

GettyRaisel Iglesias #26 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on October 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Iglesias has now pitched part of five seasons for the Braves.

He had been acquired in a trade.

MLB.com wrote (on August 2, 2022): “Los Angeles Angels traded RHP Raisel Iglesias to Atlanta Braves for RHP Jesse Chavez and LHP Tucker Davidson.”

GettyRaisel Iglesias #26 of the Atlanta Braves reacts at the conclusion of the 6-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park on August 28, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Iglesias has been an extremely important part of the Braves’ success since joining the franchise.

He has a 2.39 ERA with 131 saves in 281 regular season games for the franchise.

In addition, Iglesias has appeared in 10 MLB playoff games for the Braves.

Looking At His Other Stops

GettyRaisel Iglesias #26 of the Cincinnati Reds reacts after striking out Josh Rojas #9 of the Arizona Diamondbacks to end the game at Chase Field on September 15, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Iglesias spent the first six seasons of his career with the Cincinnati Reds.

He had 106 saves for the franchise.

Following the Reds, Iglesias spent part of two seasons playing for the Los Angeles Angels.

Looking At The Braves

GettyManager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on from the dugout prior to facing the Detroit Tigers at Truist Park on April 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves were the first-place team in the National League East with a 94-68 record.

They last won a World Series title in 2021.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves All-Star Immediately Becomes Free Agent

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