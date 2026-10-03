Atlanta Braves Announce Matt Olson Change Before NLDS Game 1 vs. Dodgers

The Atlanta Braves are approaching Game 1 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ahead of the matchup, the organization announced a change to Matt Olson in the lineup.

While he’s still in, the order has shifted.

Atlanta Braves Reveal Matt Olson Change Before NLDS Game 1

The Braves revealed their lineup for Game 1, and 32-year-old Olson is now fourth in the order.

Here’s how the rest of the lineup is taking shape:

Southpaw Dylan Dodd will be starting on the mound.

As for Olson, by the end of his regular season, he was slashing .251/.321/.502 with a .823 OPS and 41 homers through 162 games.

He posted 34 doubles and 93 RBIs.

Olson led the Braves in home runs this season, trailed by Michael Harris II (26) and Drake Baldwin (25).

He ranked seventh overall in this metric.

The skilled first baseman also led his team with his .823 OPS and .502 slugging percentage.

So far, his postseason cumulative slash line reflects .182/.231/.455 with a .686 OPS and one home run through his three-game appearances.

Olson has registered three RBIs.

Now in his 11th season playing Major League Baseball, he brings extensive veteran experience to the plate.

This is only his fifth year playing in Atlanta — he previously had a six-year stint with the Athletics, starting in 2016.

Where Do the Atlanta Braves Stand Right Now?

By the end of the regular season, the Braves had posted a 94-68 overall record, leading the National League East.

In the big leagues as a whole, Atlanta ranked fourth, just behind the Tampa Bay Rays (98-64), the Dodgers (100-62) and the Milwaukee Brewers (103-59).

In the Wild Card Series, they eliminated the Philadelphia Phillies after winning Games 1 and 3.

On Saturday, Oct. 3, Atlanta will be kicking off Game 1 of the long-awaited NLDS against Los Angeles.

First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium.

Los Angeles already has a leg up in the series, but the Braves are certainly capable of surging ahead.

Whoever wins this best-of-five series will advance to the NLCS — the final best-of-seven series before the highly touted Fall Classic.

Numerous projections show the Dodgers coming out on top, but Michael Leboff of the New York Post noted, “Atlanta doesn’t profile as the top-to-bottom juggernaut that the Dodgers are, but the Braves are set up to be a really pesky opponent.”

As he explained, “Their lineup isn’t relentless, but it’s poised to be a thorn in your side. Drake Baldwin, Ronald Acuna Jr., Matt Olson and Michael Harris II give Atlanta a serious threat at the top of the order, and there’s some pop behind them with the likes of Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies and Mauricio Dubon.”

Atlanta stands a serious chance of eliminating Los Angeles, but it will not come without a grueling fight.