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Atlanta Braves Announce Matt Olson News Amid Dodgers Series

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National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Three
Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 01: Matt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on October 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers is tied 1-1.

The Dodgers won the first game of the series 5-3 on Saturday. The Braves won the second game 3-2 on Sunday.

National League Division Series: Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Two
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 04: Raisel Iglesias #26 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after retiring the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Game 3 of the Braves-Dodgers series is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday at Truist Park.

Ahead of Game 3, the Braves made a major Matt Olson announcement.

Atlanta Braves Announce Matt Olson News Before NLDS Game 3 vs. Dodgers

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Three
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Matt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on October 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

The Braves announced that Matt Olson has been nominated for the 2026 Hank Aaron Award.

The Braves wrote on X:

Congratulations to Matt Olson for being our 2026 Hank Aaron Award Finalist!

Vote for Matt: mlb.com/hank-aaron-awa

From MLB.com: The Hank Aaron Award is awarded annually to the best overall offensive performer in each league. The award was introduced in 1999 to mark the 25th anniversary of Hank Aaron breaking Babe Ruth’s all-time home run record. A panel of Hall of Famers combines with a fan vote to determine the winners.

Here are the other NL nominees:

Miami Marlins v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 24: Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs steals second base during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field on September 24, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jayden Mack/Getty Images)

Here are the AL nominees:

Looking at Matt Olson

National League Division Series: Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Two
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 04: Matt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)

Olson posted 4.4 bWAR and a .251/.321/.502 slash line with 41 home runs and 93 RBI over 162 games in the 2026 regular season.

He has gone 3-for-19 with a home run and two walks in the 2026 playoffs so far.

Olson has 11 years of big-league experience. He spent the first six years of his career with the Oakland Athletics before joining the Braves.

Throughout his career, Olson has posted 44.2 bWAR and a .256/.347/.507 batting line with 329 home runs and 901 RBI. He is a four-time All-Star, three-time Gold Glove Award Winner and a one-time Silver Slugger Award winner.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Atlanta Braves Announce Matt Olson News Amid Dodgers Series

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