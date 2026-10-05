Atlanta Braves Announce Matt Olson News Amid Dodgers Series

The National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers is tied 1-1.
The Dodgers won the first game of the series 5-3 on Saturday. The Braves won the second game 3-2 on Sunday.
Game 3 of the Braves-Dodgers series is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday at Truist Park.
Ahead of Game 3, the Braves made a major Matt Olson announcement.
Atlanta Braves Announce Matt Olson News Before NLDS Game 3 vs. Dodgers
The Braves announced that Matt Olson has been nominated for the 2026 Hank Aaron Award.
Congratulations to Matt Olson for being our 2026 Hank Aaron Award Finalist!
Vote for Matt: mlb.com/hank-aaron-awa
From MLB.com: The Hank Aaron Award is awarded annually to the best overall offensive performer in each league. The award was introduced in 1999 to mark the 25th anniversary of Hank Aaron breaking Babe Ruth’s all-time home run record. A panel of Hall of Famers combines with a fan vote to determine the winners.
Here are the other NL nominees:
- Washington Nationals INF CJ Abrams
- Milwaukee Brewers 1B Jake Bauers
- Chicago Cubs CF Pete Crow-Armstrong
- Cincinnati Reds SS Elly De La Cruz
- Los Angeles Dodgers DH Shohei Ohtani
- Philadelphia Phillies DH Kyle Schwarber
- Cincinnati Reds 1B Sal Stewart
- San Diego Padres RF Fernando Tatis Jr.
- St. Louis Cardinals OF Jordan Walker
Here are the AL nominees:
- Baltimore Orioles 1B Pete Alonso
- Houston Astros DH Yordan Alvarez
- Seattle Mariners LF Randy Arozarena
- Tampa Bay Rays 3B Junior Caminero
- Boston Red Sox 1B Willson Contreras
- Tampa Bay Rays 1B Yandy Díaz
- Detroit Tigers LF Riley Greene
- New York Yankees DH/1B Ben Rice
- Chicago White Sox 3B Miguel Vargas
- Kansas City Royals SS Bobby Witt Jr.
Looking at Matt Olson
Olson posted 4.4 bWAR and a .251/.321/.502 slash line with 41 home runs and 93 RBI over 162 games in the 2026 regular season.
He has gone 3-for-19 with a home run and two walks in the 2026 playoffs so far.
Olson has 11 years of big-league experience. He spent the first six years of his career with the Oakland Athletics before joining the Braves.
Throughout his career, Olson has posted 44.2 bWAR and a .256/.347/.507 batting line with 329 home runs and 901 RBI. He is a four-time All-Star, three-time Gold Glove Award Winner and a one-time Silver Slugger Award winner.
Atlanta Braves Announce Matt Olson News Amid Dodgers Series