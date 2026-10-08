Atlanta Braves Dealt Good News on Top Free Agent Starter

The Atlanta Braves’ 2026 season came to an abrupt end on Wednesday evening with a 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Over the Braves’ last 18 innings of their season (all at home), the offense scored just two runs, so you can’t pinpoint the NLDS loss on the pitching staff.

One pitcher who contributed strongly to the playoff efforts was Tyler Mahle, and speaking to Mahle, he is one of a handful of Braves players who are hitting free agency this Winter.

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Braves’ Tyler Mahle Open to Return to Braves

Tyler Mahle spoke to the media on Wednesday evening and had this to say to Braves reporter Jesus Cano (about a potential return):

“For sure,” Mahle said. “It’d be crazy for anyone not to want to be here. This place is awesome, and there’s no other way to put it. It’d be crazy not to want to play here.”

Mahle turned in a very solid outing in Game Four of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, going six (and a third) strong innings, allowing just one run on three hits.

Since joining the Braves, Mahle has been a very viable and productive starter.

MLBTR.com’s Charlie Wright wrote (about Mahle):

“Mahle hit the ground running in Atlanta. He shut out the Yankees over six innings in his team debut. The veteran righty allowed just seven earned runs over his first eight starts with the team. Mahle shook off a clunker in his final regular-season outing to deliver two tremendous performances in the playoffs. He held the Phillies to a run over seven innings in Game 2 of the Wild Card round. He pitched into the seventh inning against the Dodgers last night. Neither effort resulted in a Braves win, as the offense failed to offer much support.”

Over nine starts with the Braves in the regular season, Mahle boasted an ERA of 1.99 (54.2 innings), and struck out 48 batters.

Atlanta should certainly be open to a reunion with Mahle as well.

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What Is Tyler Mahle’s Market Value?

The next question is what Tyler Mahle’s market value is, and what will his upcoming contract look like?

According to Spotrac.com, Tyler Mahle’s market value sits at a $20.7 million AAV, and Spotrac estimates his next contract will be worth four years and around $82 million.

Mahle is 32 years old and carries a lifetime ERA of 4.05 over 168 total starts in 10 MLB seasons.

2026 was the first season that Tyler Mahle had ever pitched in the postseason, and he certainly increased his value by turning in two very solid starts.

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