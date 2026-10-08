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Ronald Acuña Jr. Puts Atlanta Braves on Notice After Social Media Ploy

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National League Division Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves - Game Four
Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 07: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves have been eliminated from the MLB playoffs, which means the offseason is now.

After a disappointing offensive showing from many of the Braves’ star hitters, the speculation is already starting to reign down, and Ronald Acuña Jr. is one player who can’t escape the limelight after going 3-for-23 in the playoffs, which is just a microcosm of his struggles in the MLB postseason since 2020.

The Braves have a $17 million team option decision to make with Ronald Acuña Jr., or else he could be walking out the door and joining another team for the 2027 season.

Well, Acuña Jr. is embracing what the future may look like for himself, and he recently put the Braves on notice with a very direct social media strategy.

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Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. Removes All Braves-Related Posts from Instagram

National League Division Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves - Game Three
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 06: Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves is walked to first base during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 06, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Ronald Acuña Jr. has removed all Braves-related content from his social media (Instagram) page.

NBCSports.com’s George Bissell wrote (about Acuña’s finish to the season):

“Acuña, who played through a right knee issue for most of the series, finished 2-for-15 with zero extra-base hits as Atlanta’s season came to an end at the hands of the back-to-back defending World Series champions. The 28-year-old stalwart remains one of the more impactful power/speed combo threats in the fantasy landscape and will be an early-round pick in fantasy leagues next spring, despite his seemingly omnipresent injury concerns.”

If you visit Ronald Acuña Jr.’s IG page (linked here), you can see his profile picture has changed, with his new profile reading “desconectado”, which means “disconnected”.

Acuña Jr. also deleted a handful of posts and pretty much anything that involves the Braves.

Perhaps Acuña Jr. is trying to indicate he doesn’t want to return to the Braves, as this seems like a very direct message/warning to the organization.

His contract has a team option for 2027 and 2028, so it’s really up to the Braves if they want to pick it up or not.

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Taking a Quick Look at Ronald Acuña Jr. With the Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. has spent his entire career with the Atlanta Braves.

Over nine seasons in a Braves uniform, he’s a 5X All-Star, NL MVP, 3X Silver Slugger, and former Rookie of the Year.

Acuña Jr. carries a career batting average of .285 with 206 home runs, 226 stolen bases, 514 RBI, and a lifetime OPS+ of 139.

In 2026, Acuña Jr. hit .255 with 2o home runs, 55 RBI, 61 runs scored, and an OPS+ of 118 over 107 games played.

More MLB on Heavy: Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. Speaks Out After Disastrous NLDS vs. Dodgers

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Ronald Acuña Jr. Puts Atlanta Braves on Notice After Social Media Ploy

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