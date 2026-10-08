Atlanta Braves Facing Major Decision on $20 Million Bust After MLB Playoffs

With their loss on Wednesday night, the Atlanta Braves have officially been eliminated from the MLB playoffs.

Which means the offseason is now, and a handful of players are set to hit the open market for free agency.

One of those players is Ha-Seong Kim.

It’s highly unlikely that the Braves will re-sign Kim, as his 2026 season was extremely disappointing after signing a one-year, $20 million deal to be the Braves’ everyday shortstop.

Instead, his lack of production on offense led to more time on the bench than on the field, and even when the Braves did utilize him at shortstop, it felt more like an obligation than the coaching staff actually believed he could better the team.

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Taking a Look at Ha-Seong Kim’s 2026 Season

Starting with the MLB playoffs, Ha-Seong Kim recorded five at-bats and did not tally a hit.

During the regular season, over 129 at-bats, Ha-Seong Kim batted .116 with zero home runs, one double, and just 15 total hits.

Across 147 total plate appearances, Kim recorded an OPS+ of 2 (98% below league average).

Kim is likely going to have a hard time finding a suitor to sign him to a new deal, and may end up having to settle for a minors deal.

Either way, it’s unlikely the Braves will want to make any sort of financial commitment to him.

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Other Atlanta Braves’ Offseason Decisions

A few other Atlanta Braves offseason decisions include: Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuña Jr. having team options, and Tyler Mahle/Raisel Iglesias are hitting the open market as free agents.

Bringing back Ozzie seems like a no-brainer, but there could be some speculation surrounding Acuña Jr. and his 2027 status with the Braves.

As for Iglesias and Mahle, Atlanta’s front office will likely want to bring back both of them, as they both performed exceptionally in the playoffs and regular season for the Braves.

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