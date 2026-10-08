New York Yankees Rumored to Target Braves’ All-Star Reliever in Free Agency

The New York Yankees were eliminated from the MLB playoffs on Wednesday evening after being swept by the Tampa Bay Rays.

The ALDS loss means the offseason is now for the Yankees, and there’s certainly an expectation that the team will look much different in certain areas next season (if there’s even a season).

Some of the biggest decisions the Yankees will have to make regard their bullpen corps, especially with names like David Bednar and Paul Blackburn headed for free agency.

Recently, directly following their loss, speculation has already begun, and one potential free agent target for the Yankees could be Braves’ All-Star closer Raisel Iglesias.

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Should the Yankees Target Raisel Iglesias?

In a recent rumors piece by Bleacher Report.com, Raisel Iglesias is named as a potential free agent option for the New York Yankees. Writer Kerry Miller wrote (on 10/7):

“Bednar is heading into his age-32 season and should be able to command at least a three-year deal, if not four years. Iglesias, on the other hand, turns 37 in January and might be gettable on a one-year deal. (Either one is likely to sign for an AAV in the $15M-$17M range.)”

Raisel Iglesias is coming off a very strong 2026 campaign, where he was named to the MLB All-Star team for the first time in his 12-year career, and he logged 34 saves over 60 IP.

The Braves will have a massive decision in their own right to decide if they want to retain him or not.

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Taking a Quick Look at Raisel Iglesias’s MLB Career

Since joining the Atlanta Braves in the 2022 season, Iglesias has been one of the best closers/relievers in MLB.

With the Braves, he has 131 saves and an ERA of 2.39 over 278+ innings.

Although retaining David Bednar would be a solid signing for New York, Iglesias is certainly a better reliever and would immediately become the team’s closer.

Across 796 total innings pitched in his career, Iglesias carries an ERA of 2.87 with 287 career saves.

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