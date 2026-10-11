Atlanta Braves Make Interesting Roster Move Following MLB Playoff Elimination

Earlier this week, the Atlanta Braves were eliminated from the MLB playoffs at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In the immediate aftermath of the NLDS, the Braves made a pair of roster moves, which are both very interesting.

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Atlanta Braves Announce 2 Roster Moves

It becomes increasingly rare for teams to make notable roster moves once their season is over, but on October 9, the Braves announced they have designated Luke Williams for assignment and selected the contract of LHP Danny Young.

Focusing on Danny Young, it’s a clear move that notes the Braves would like to keep him in the organization headed into next season.

MLBTR.com’s Connor Byrne wrote (about Young’s future with the organization):

“Young had been in line to become a minor league free agent, but he will instead remain with the Atlanta organization. The 32-year-old first joined the Braves off waivers from the Mariners in August 2022. After he made nine appearances in their uniform through 2023, the Braves released Young. He went on to spend two seasons with the Mets, and he threw a career-high 37 2/3 innings and posted a 4.54 ERA in his first year with the team. However, Young tossed just 8 1/3 frames in 2025 before undergoing Tommy John surgery.”

Williams enters DFA limbo, and be on the lookout over the next few days for a decision on Williams future.

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Danny Young’s MLB Career at a Glance

Young’s 2026 stint with the Atlanta Braves was actually his second with the organization.

After making his MLB debut in 2022 with the Seattle Mariners, he was briefly moved to Atlanta that same season. He logged 11 innings with the Braves from 2022 to 2023 before joining the New York Mets in 2024.

The now 32-year-old southpaw spent two years in New York.

Across 73 total innings pitched in parts of five seasons, Young holds an ERA of 4.68 with 93 strikeouts, and a lifetime FIP of 3.99, which suggests he’s been a little more productive than his overall ERA suggests.