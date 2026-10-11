Anthony Volpe Sounds Off On New York Yankees with 2-Word Message

The New York Yankees’ season came to an abrupt end when they were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays earlier this week.

New York obviously had high aspirations entering the 2026 season, and it didn’t end up the way they had hoped, which means the offseason is now.

In the wake of the early exit for New York, there have been a lot of reactions from players on the team.

One player who spoke with the media was Anthony Volpe, and he sounded off on the organization, and a lot of Yankees fans would likely echo the same sentiment.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Suddenly Add All-Star Player to Roster Before Brewers Series

Anthony Volpe’s Sends 2-Word Message to Yankees Organization After Playoff Loss

Despite an up-and-down season with the New York Yankees in 2026, Anthony Volpe wasn’t exactly one to blame in the series loss.

He didn’t start the first two games in the ALDS, and in Game Three (his only ABs), Volpe recorded a pair of hits, a run scored, and an RBI.

The Yankees’ overall offense was extremely lackluster in the series, and perhaps Aaron Boone should have inserted Volpe earlier in the series.

Here was Volpe’s 2-word message, as relayed by EmpireSportsMedia’s Alexander Wilson:

“Enoughs enough”

Wilson also wrote:

“That distinction gets lost when a good quote becomes a referendum on whether somebody cares enough. Volpe was talking about losing, not publicly blaming his manager or teammates. His frustration can be genuine without becoming proof that his bat is fixed.”

More MLB on Heavy: Paul Goldschmidt Announces Career News Amid New York Yankees Speculation

What’s Next for Anthony Volpe?

There is a good chance that Anthony Volpe will have a larger role with the Yankees in 2027 is Jazz Chisholm Jr. departs in free agency.

In 70 games played in 2026, Volpe batted .245 with two home runs, 28 RBI, 12 stolen bases, and 12 doubles. His OPS+ was just 84, but Volpe struck out much less compared to other seasons, and the Yankees should have some newfound trust in him due to his plethora of experience since 2023.

Volpe has played 542 games in his four-year career.

It’s still really unclear what Volpe’s role will be in 2026, but his 2-word message is likely very synonymous with how the entire Yankees fanbase feels.