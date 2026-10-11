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Anthony Volpe Sounds Off On New York Yankees with 2-Word Message

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American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Three
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 07: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees reacts after his fly ball was interfered with by fans during the sixth inning in game three of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees’ season came to an abrupt end when they were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays earlier this week.

New York obviously had high aspirations entering the 2026 season, and it didn’t end up the way they had hoped, which means the offseason is now.

In the wake of the early exit for New York, there have been a lot of reactions from players on the team.

One player who spoke with the media was Anthony Volpe, and he sounded off on the organization, and a lot of Yankees fans would likely echo the same sentiment.

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Anthony Volpe’s Sends 2-Word Message to Yankees Organization After Playoff Loss

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Three
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees hits a fly ball that was interfered with by fans during the sixth inning in game three of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Despite an up-and-down season with the New York Yankees in 2026, Anthony Volpe wasn’t exactly one to blame in the series loss.

He didn’t start the first two games in the ALDS, and in Game Three (his only ABs), Volpe recorded a pair of hits, a run scored, and an RBI.

The Yankees’ overall offense was extremely lackluster in the series, and perhaps Aaron Boone should have inserted Volpe earlier in the series.

Here was Volpe’s 2-word message, as relayed by EmpireSportsMedia’s Alexander Wilson:

“Enoughs enough”

Wilson also wrote:

“That distinction gets lost when a good quote becomes a referendum on whether somebody cares enough. Volpe was talking about losing, not publicly blaming his manager or teammates. His frustration can be genuine without becoming proof that his bat is fixed.”

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What’s Next for Anthony Volpe?

American League Wild Card Series: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees turns a double play after tagging out Wilyer Abreu #52 of the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

There is a good chance that Anthony Volpe will have a larger role with the Yankees in 2027 is Jazz Chisholm Jr. departs in free agency.

In 70 games played in 2026, Volpe batted .245 with two home runs, 28 RBI, 12 stolen bases, and 12 doubles. His OPS+ was just 84, but Volpe struck out much less compared to other seasons, and the Yankees should have some newfound trust in him due to his plethora of experience since 2023.

Volpe has played 542 games in his four-year career.

It’s still really unclear what Volpe’s role will be in 2026, but his 2-word message is likely very synonymous with how the entire Yankees fanbase feels.

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Anthony Volpe Sounds Off On New York Yankees with 2-Word Message

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