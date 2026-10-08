Atlanta Braves Quietly Sign Intriguing 17-Year-Old Pitcher

Following their 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday evening, the Atlanta Braves’ season is officially over, and the offseason is now.

There will be lots of speculation about what’s next for the Atlanta Braves and how they will handle certain contractual situations.

However, in an under-the-radar roster move, the Braves quietly made a signing during their NLDS matchup with the Dodgers.

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Braves Sign 17 Y/O Pitcher Logan Cummins

The Atlanta Braves made a signing of 17-year-old pitcher Logan Cummins on 10/5.

The move is reflected on the team’s transactions tracker:

“Atlanta Braves signed free agent RHP Logan Cummins to a minor league contract.”

Cummins, 17, is a pitcher from Canada.

He has since been assigned to the FCL Braves.

Regardless of the 2027 MLB lockout, players like Cummins will still have a chance to prove themselves in the minors beginning in February/March.

It’s an intriguing signing because Cummins is such a young arm, and is actually still in high school.

Cummins doesn’t have any stats recorded at the professional level.