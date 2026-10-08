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Atlanta Braves Quietly Sign Intriguing 17-Year-Old Pitcher

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PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 04: The All-Star Game logo is covered up on the right sleeve of manager Brian Snitker #43 of the Atlanta Braves during a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on April 4, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Atlanta was scheduled to be the host city of this year's All-Star Game, but MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that due to Georgia's new voting laws, the league would be moving the game elsewhere. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Following their 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday evening, the Atlanta Braves’ season is officially over, and the offseason is now.

There will be lots of speculation about what’s next for the Atlanta Braves and how they will handle certain contractual situations.

However, in an under-the-radar roster move, the Braves quietly made a signing during their NLDS matchup with the Dodgers.

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Braves Sign 17 Y/O Pitcher Logan Cummins

Cincinnati Reds v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GA – APRIL 09: Alex Anthopoulos of the Atlanta Braves acknowledges the crowd at Truist Park during the World Series Ring Ceremony on April 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves made a signing of 17-year-old pitcher Logan Cummins on 10/5.

The move is reflected on the team’s transactions tracker: 

“Atlanta Braves signed free agent RHP Logan Cummins to a minor league contract.”

Cummins, 17, is a pitcher from Canada.

He has since been assigned to the FCL Braves.

Regardless of the 2027 MLB lockout, players like Cummins will still have a chance to prove themselves in the minors beginning in February/March.

It’s an intriguing signing because Cummins is such a young arm, and is actually still in high school.

Cummins doesn’t have any stats recorded at the professional level.

 

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Atlanta Braves Quietly Sign Intriguing 17-Year-Old Pitcher

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