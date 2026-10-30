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Atlanta Braves Beloved World Series Champion Elects to Become MLB Free Agent

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World Series - Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros - Game Six
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HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 02: The Atlanta Braves celebrate their 7-0 victory against the Houston Astros in Game Six to win the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 02, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

A beloved Atlanta Braves World Series champion from the 2021 season is now back on the market after he declined a mutual option to stay with the Texas Rangers.

Said Braves’ champion is DH slugger Joc Pederson, who was a crucial trade addition to the Atlanta Braves in 2021, the year Atlanta went on to win the Fall Classic.

MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco wrote (about Pederson):

“Designated hitter Joc Pederson is back on the open market. Jesse Rogers of ESPN reports that Pederson has declined his end of an $18.5MM mutual option with the Rangers. He is now a free agent. As with all mutual option decisions, this is essentially a procedural move. It’s been more than a decade since any of these were exercised by both parties. They’re generally a way for the team to delay paying a portion of the guaranteed contract in the form of a buyout, which isn’t due until the end of the season. They’re essentially an unofficial deferral within the contract term.”

Pederson, 34, is in a good spot as a free agent considering he’s coming off a very successful 2026 campaign, so understandably, he wants to test the market in some capacity.

More MLB on Heavy: Former All-Star Pitcher Elects Free Agency After 2-Year Atlanta Braves Stint

Should the Braves Look Into Bringing Back Joc Pederson?

Texas Rangers v Seattle Mariners
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – SEPTEMBER 10: Joc Pederson #3 of the Texas Rangers reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on September 10, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jack Compton/Getty Images)

In 2026, Joc Pederson hit 26 home runs in 136 games and logged an OPS+ of 134.

That’s a well-above-average mark in MLB, and those stats will be enough to give Pederson plenty of options where he wants to sign his next deal.

The Rangers will likely make a run at bringing the DH slugger back, but the Braves could also use a primary DH, as Atlanta rolled out a varied combination of Drake Baldwin, Ronald Acuña Jr., and Dom Smith at DH in 2026.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Release 5 Players From Organization After World Series

Taking a Quick Look at Joc Pederson’s Tenure with the Braves

The Braves traded for Joc Pederson during the 2021 season.

Across 64 regular-season games in a Braves uniform, Pederson clubbed seven home runs and eight doubles.

However, what makes him a beloved member of Braves Country is the several clutch moments he had in the 2021 MLB playoffs, which ultimately led to a Braves World Series title.

For his entire 13-year career thus far, Pederson has 244 career home runs and has been named an All-Star twice.

More MLB on Heavy: 6-Year Atlanta Braves Pitcher Makes Sudden Decision About MLB Future

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Atlanta Braves Beloved World Series Champion Elects to Become MLB Free Agent

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