Mauricio Dubon Has Career News Emerge Amid Atlanta Braves Free Agency

The Atlanta Braves have a big decision on their hands with star infielder/outfielder Mauricio Dubon, who is now officially a free agent and will hit the open market.

Dubon has already expressed interest in returning to the Braves on a multi-year contract, but now the ball is in the Braves’ front office’s court.

However, in the midst of Dubon’s free agency, a major piece of news has emerged regarding Mauricio Dubon’s career.

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Mauricio Dubon Wins Utility Gold Glove with Atlanta Braves

On Sunday evening, it was announced by Rawlings and ESPN that Mauricio Dubon is the recipient of the NL utility Gold Glove award, which recognizes the top defender who played a variety of positions.

Via an email from the Atlanta Braves organization, here is some numbers behind Dubon’s first season with the Braves on the defensive side of things:

“Dubón, 32, started 75 games in left field, 51 at shortstop, 14 in center field, five at third base and four at second base. He is the first Brave to start at least 60 games in both the infield and outfield since Felipe Alou in 1966 and is one of two major league players to do so this season, joined by Minnesota’s Luke Keaschall. The Honduras native ranked in the 91st percentile in Outs Above Average (6) while registering six Defensive Runs Saved, four in the outfield and two in the infield.”

The utility Gold Glove became a thing in 2022, and Mauricio Dubon has won the award in three of the five seasons in its existence.

In case you forgot, the Braves acquired Mauricio Dubon in a player-swap trade with the Houston Astros about a year ago for Nick Allen.

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Taking a Quick Look at Mauricio Dubon with the Braves in 2026

In many offensive categories, Mauricio Dubon experienced career bests with the Atlanta Braves in 2026, which makes it a very good idea for Alex Anthopoulos & company to meet Dubon on his contract demands.

He clearly was a great fit in Atlanta, and his ability to play 51 games at shortstop was a huge boost to the offense.

Across 153 games played this past season, Dubon clubbed 12 home runs, 28 doubles, and three triples. Dubon also added 66 runs scored, 158 hits, and an OPS+ of 98.

Dubon posted career-highs in home runs, RBI, hits, doubles, and walks.

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