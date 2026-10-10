Braves Predicted to Land All-Star in Major Offseason Move

The Atlanta Braves‘ 2026 season came to an end much earlier than the team had hoped, falling in the National League Division Series.

Atlanta fell in four games to the Los Angeles Dodgers, with the team dropping both games at home in the series. The Braves now enter into a crucial offseason that could see the front office make some big changes around the roster.

This group underperformed when the lights were brightest, and this could mean moves being made this coming offseason. Atlanta desperately needs more help in the starting rotation, but the team could also look to add another bat as well.

Braves Linked to All-Star This Offseason

One name that could make some sense for the Braves to consider is right-hander Casey Mize, who will be entering free agency after a stint with the San Diego Padres to end the season. Mize could offer Atlanta a quality arm for the starting rotation, and the veteran could be in their price range.

MLB analyst Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report listed the Braves as a potential landing spot for Mize in a recent article. The fit is there for both sides, but it’s whether or not Atlanta’s front office wants to spend.

“And the Braves sure could use another pitcher for their deep stable of once-promising arms that can never seem to stay healthy. While Schwellenbach missed all of 2026 and Strider and Smith-Shawver both made just eight appearances, Elder (4.62), Holmes (4.76) and Ritchie (5.54) each posted FIPs that left much to be desired. Sale had a Cy Young-caliber year, but he turns 38 in March and was already getting at least five days’ rest after nearly every start this season,” Miller wrote.

After being traded to the Padres from the Detroit Tigers, Mize failed to produce in the same manner. But the right-hander is still a quality arm who could help out any team next season, especially one like Atlanta.

For the season, Mize posted a 4.32 ERA over 26 starts, throwing 131.1 innings of work combined between the two teams.

With the Braves unlikely to target one of the big aces that may be available this offseason, adding a pitcher like Mize could make sense.

Does the Move Make Sense for Braves?

Given where Atlanta finished this season, the team is going to have to add more help in the starting rotation. The Braves threw two bullpen games in the NLDS, so a move like this to add Mize does make a lot of sense.

Atlanta could pair him with Chris Sale, giving this team a nice one-two punch moving forward, and with Sale being older, Mize could help stabilize the rotation. While Mize did struggle with the Padres, he was excellent with the Tigers, and he just may not have fit in with San Diego.

The Braves could offer Mize a nice role in the rotation, giving him either the No. 2 or No. 3 spot for the team. This could intrigue the right-hander, and he may entertain the idea of playing for the Braves going forward.