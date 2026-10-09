Atlanta Braves Suggested to Trade Ronald Acuña Jr. to Yankees for 3 Players

It didn’t take long after the Atlanta Braves being eliminated from the MLB playoffs for Ronald Acuña Jr. trade suggestions to start surfacing.

After Braves fans booed Acuña Jr. in the last game of their season, Ronald subsequently deleted all Braves-related content from his social media, which has immediately led to trade speculation, as the Braves will have a decision to make about Ronald’s contract this offseason.

Acuña Jr. batted .255 with 20 home runs, 55 RBI, and 104 hits in 107 games played in 2026, but also had two different stints on the Injured List.

In a recent rumors piece, FanSided.com’s John Perrotto put together a trade package that would send Acuña Jr. to the New York Yankees.

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Should the Braves Move On From Ronald Acuña Jr.?

Perrotto put together the following trade package, which would send Ronald Acuña Jr. to the Yankees:

Braves receive: RHP Clarke Schmidt, prospects Xavier Rivas and Brendan Beck

Yankees receive: OF Ronald Acuña Jr.

Here is part of the reasoning why Acuña Jr. trade speculation may stick around this offseason:

“The guaranteed portion of Acuña’s eight-year, $100-million contract expires at the end of the month. The Braves hold $17-million club options for the 2027 and 2028 seasons, a very affordable price for a five-time All-Star and 2023 NL MVP, and will certainly exercise them.”

As for the Yankees side of this trade pitch, if Trent Grisham walks out the door in free agency and Aaron Judge moves to full-time DH, Cody Bellinger could take over in center field, which would open up the right-field spot for Ronald Acuña Jr. (or another corner outfielder, for that matter).

Even Atlanta Braves fans are calling for Acuña Jr. to be moved due to his antics on (and off) the field.

The frustration obviously stems from Acuña’s disastrous MLB playoffs, where he went 3-for-24 and did not record an extra-base hit or RBI.

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MLB World Calling for Ronald Acuña Jr. Trade

Ronald Acuña Jr. is a five-time MLB All-Star, and former NL MVP, but just about anyone who follows the Braves would tell you he’s not the same player he was at the beginning of his career after enduring a handful of knee issues.

There’s a considerable amount of buzz on social media surrounding the idea of trading Ronald Acuña Jr.

Here are a few that I could dig up:

@Gameboyzntheho1: “If I’m Cashman… I trade Luis Garcia for a haul, they need the DH spot for Judge. I then try and grab Ronald Acuna Jr and put him in RF and bat him leadoff. We cannot go into the season with 4 DH’s. Also, passing on Arenado looks moronic now.”

@JCSmalls3115: “Hear me out. I honestly think we have seen the last of Strider in a Braves uniform. Trade: Braves get Jackson Merrill Padres get Ronald Acuna Jr & Strider.”

@oowygoowypie: “Bring back Raisel and Mahle and let the rest walk. Trade Ronald Acuna Jr and find 2 more good starting pitchers”

@JackLautaret: “Ronald Acuna Jr. has blacked out his profile and removed all Atlanta Braves content. Red Sox fans: would you consider making a trade?”

It seems like a lot of respective fan bases would be open to the idea of trading for Ronald Acuña Jr., which should make for an entertaining offseason of speculation.

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