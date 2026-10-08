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Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. Speaks Out After Disastrous NLDS vs. Dodgers

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National League Division Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves - Game Four
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 07: Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after a strike out against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning in game four of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves season ended on Wednesday evening to the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

LA needed four games to defeat the Braves, and Atlanta’s season is now over.

There were a number of players who didn’t show up for the Braves, but look no further than two of their top three hitters in the batting order in Matt Olson and Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuña Jr. had an especially poor offseason, going 3-for-24 with no extra-base hits.

Following the game on Wednesday, Ronald Acuña Jr. spoke out for the first time about the series and his individual performance.

More MLB on Heavy: Ronald Acuña Jr. Off-Field News Surfaces After Braves-Dodgers NLDS

Ronald Acuña Jr. Comments on Performance Vs. Dodgers

National League Division Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves - Game Three
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 06: Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after grounding out during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 06, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

@MrChadBishop wrote (after Game Four of the NLDS):

“Ronald Acuña Jr. via Franco García”:

“I’m particularly frustrated with myself. I feel like I did nothing to help the team this series.”

Acuña Jr. did not record a hit in the final game of the Braves season, and now his contract option become a serious question during the offseason, which is now for the Atlanta Braves.

Ronald Acuña Jr. isn’t the star he once was in Atlanta, and his performance in the 2026 NLDS will certainly sting in Braves fans’ hearts for some time.

More MLB on Heavy: Ex-Atlanta Braves Pitcher Excelling with New Team in MLB Playoffs

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. Speaks Out After Disastrous NLDS vs. Dodgers

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