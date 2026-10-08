Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. Speaks Out After Disastrous NLDS vs. Dodgers

The Atlanta Braves season ended on Wednesday evening to the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

LA needed four games to defeat the Braves, and Atlanta’s season is now over.

There were a number of players who didn’t show up for the Braves, but look no further than two of their top three hitters in the batting order in Matt Olson and Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuña Jr. had an especially poor offseason, going 3-for-24 with no extra-base hits.

Following the game on Wednesday, Ronald Acuña Jr. spoke out for the first time about the series and his individual performance.

More MLB on Heavy: Ronald Acuña Jr. Off-Field News Surfaces After Braves-Dodgers NLDS

Ronald Acuña Jr. Comments on Performance Vs. Dodgers

@MrChadBishop wrote (after Game Four of the NLDS):

“Ronald Acuña Jr. via Franco García”:

“I’m particularly frustrated with myself. I feel like I did nothing to help the team this series.”

Acuña Jr. did not record a hit in the final game of the Braves season, and now his contract option become a serious question during the offseason, which is now for the Atlanta Braves.

Ronald Acuña Jr. isn’t the star he once was in Atlanta, and his performance in the 2026 NLDS will certainly sting in Braves fans’ hearts for some time.

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