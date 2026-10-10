Baltimore Orioles Predicted To Land Yankees’ $22 Million Free Agent

The Baltimore Orioles were eliminated from postseason contention, leaving the organization with plans to bolster its roster during the offseason.

With a need for depth in the outfield, the Orioles could turn to the New York Yankees.

According to one MLB writer, they could have just what Baltimore is looking for.

Baltimore Orioles Could Acquire Yankees’ Outfielder

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report tabbed the Orioles as seventh in line to potentially acquire New York’s Trent Grisham.

“Disappointing seasons from Dylan Beavers (104 G, 93 OPS+, -0.5 WAR) and Tyler O’Neill (85 G, 92 OPS+, 0.5 WAR) give the Orioles plenty of room to potentially upgrade alongside Colton Cowser in the outfield,” he wrote. “The question is how far down the shopping list that will be when pitching is the clear No. 1 priority.”

By the end of Grisham’s 2026 campaign, he slashed .211/.308/.395 with a .703 OPS and 18 homers through 121 games.

He registered 19 doubles, two triples and 59 RBIs.

This was a dip in performance from his 2025 season, in which he slashed .235/.348/.464 with an .812 OPS and 34 homers through 143 games.

That year, Grisham recorded nine doubles and one triple with 74 RBIs.

With the Orioles looking for support in the outfield, and Grisham bringing veteran experience with a proven track record to the lineup, this could be an enticing pursuit for both organizations.

New York’s outfield is crowded, and shipping out the 29-year-old center fielder could be their best option.

Snapshot of the Baltimore Orioles’ 2026 Campaign

The Orioles faced early elimination from the postseason, albeit it was a long shot.

Following their exit, president of baseball operations Mile Elias stated, per Jake Rill of MLB.com, “I think we need to make the team better. I thought we put together a really good team this year. A lot of people did, externally. We’ve just come short of the wins and losses and the projections that everybody had. And there’s been a lot of factors in that. But the bottom line is we need to put together a better team next year.”

Acquiring Grisham could be their missing piece and immediately bolster their languishing outfield.

Once Baltimore’s regular season came to an end, they were riding a 79-82 overall record.

This placed them second-to-last in the American League East, trailing the Boston Red Sox (87-75), the Yankees (93-68) and the Tampa Bay Rays (98-64).

They managed to scrape by the Toronto Blue Jays (79-83).

As the Orioles enter the offseason, it’s rather clear that moves need to be made.

But will the organization be willing to take necessary risks right off the bat?