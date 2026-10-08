Yankees’ Aaron Boone Addresses Trent Grisham Decision After Rays’ ALDS Sweep

The New York Yankees‘ season is officially over.

The Tampa Bay Rays completed a 3-0 sweep of the Yankees with a 4-3 win in ALDS Game 3 against at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

Star Yankees designated hitter Ben Rice served as New York’s leadoff hitter in Game 1 and 2 of the ALDS.

In Game 3, Trent Grisham served as the leadoff hitter. Grisham struck out in the ninth inning to end the game.

After the loss, Yankees manager Aaron Boone addressed his decision to bat Grisham leadoff over Rice.

New York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Addresses Trent Grisham Decision After Rays’ ALDS Sweep

The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner wrote on X:

Asked Boone if there’s any regret of having Grisham lead off tonight with Rice left on deck.

“No. I mean, look, obviously, we really struggled to score runs in the first two games, and I was pretty convicted on trying to find a way to be able to get Benny a chance to come up with runners on or be in a position to do that more often tonight. He was able to hit with a runner in scoring position and drove in our first run of the game. You hate when Benny doesn’t get to hit there in the end. But it’s a decision I made to try and create a little bit of traffic, and obviously it didn’t work. But you’re going to live with that.”

Yankees Lose 4-3 in ALDS Game 3

Victor Mesa Jr. hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the sixth inning as the Rays beat the Yankees 4-3 in Game 3 of the ALDS at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

Jonathan Aranda got the scoring started with an RBI single in the top of the third inning.

Rice tied the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the third inning.

Ryan Vilade reclaimed the lead for Tampa Bay with a solo home run in the fourth inning.

Spencer Jones tied the game with an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Mesa hit his two-run shot in the sixth inning to give the Rays a 4-2 lead.

Anthony Volpe appeared to tie the game with a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning, but the call was overturned due to fan interference. Upon review, Volpe’s hit was ruled an RBI double, making the score 4-3.

Right-hander Nick Martinez made the start for the Rays, allowing two earned runs on five hits and one walk with three strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings.

Left-hander Max Fried started for New York, surrendering four earned runs on seven hits and no walks with seven strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings.