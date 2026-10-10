New York Yankees’ $22 Million Outfielder Predicted To Land With Division Rival

Free agency rumors surrounding the New York Yankees are on the rise after they were eliminated from the postseason race.

Outfielder Trent Grisham is among the handful of Yankees in conversation.

His contract expired, and he is now an unrestricted free agent.

According to one MLB writer, one of New York’s division rivals could emerge as one of the front-runners to acquire him.

New York Yankees’ Trent Grisham Predicted To Land With Baltimore Orioles

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report ranked 29-year-old Grisham’s most probable landing spots.

At No. 7, the Baltimore Orioles sit.

“Disappointing seasons from Dylan Beavers (104 G, 93 OPS+, -0.5 WAR) and Tyler O’Neill (85 G, 92 OPS+, 0.5 WAR) give the Orioles plenty of room to potentially upgrade alongside Colton Cowser in the outfield,” he wrote. “The question is how far down the shopping list that will be when pitching is the clear No. 1 priority.”

The Orioles have a clear dilemma in center field, and the Yankees’ outfield is already crowded.

Now, Grisham’s 2026 campaign wasn’t as striking as it was in 2025, which could be concerning for prospective ballclubs.

He wrapped up his latest season slashing .211/.308/.395 with a .703 OPS and 18 homers through 121 games. He recorded 19 doubles, two triples and 59 RBIs.

The year before, he slashed .235/.348/.464 with a .812 OPS and 34 home runs through 143 games. He logged nine doubles, one triple and 74 RBIs along the way.

As noted by Reuter, Baltimore is not considered his top landing spot right now.

Instead, the Houston Astros, the Cincinnati Reds and the Seattle Mariners come in at Nos. 1, 2 and 3, respectively.